Raanjhanaa’s AI-Altered Ending: Eros Defends Amid Director Anand Lal Rai’s Outrage

The re-release of the 2013 Indian romantic drama Raanjhanaa has ignited a furious row, with director Aanand L. Rai taking producer Eros International to task over an AI-created “happily ever after” climax of the Tamil-language version, which will be released on August 1, 2025. Eros has called it a “creative reimagining,” but Rai has described it as a “gross violation” of his direction.

Eros Justifies Raanjhanaa’s AI-Driven Reimagining

Eros International, which owns the sole copyright of Raanjhanaa, stands up for what it has done to the tragic conclusion of the film where Dhanush’s Kundan gets killed and replaced with a happier ending with AI. Group CEO Pradeep Dwivedi responded to PTI said, “This is a creative reimagining, not a replacement, and is consistent with global industry practices, including anniversary editions, alternate cuts, and modernised remasters. We categorically reject Mr Rai’s allegations, which are not only factually incorrect but also legally unfounded. The re-release is a respectful reinterpretation and not a ‘tampering“

The studio emphasizes that the re-release, marketed as Ambikapathy in Tamil Nadu, is clearly labeled as an alternate version, not a tampering of the original. Eros argues that this aligns with their strategy to refresh classics for new audiences, particularly in regions like Tamil Nadu, where Dhanush enjoys significant popularity. They assert legal and moral rights under Indian law, dismissing Rai’s allegations as “factually incorrect and legally unfounded.”

Aanand L. Rai’s Fierce Opposition To Eros’ Reimagination

Rai, who directed and co-produced Raanjhanaa under Colour Yellow Productions, was blindsided by the change, learning of it through social media. “I’m heartbroken,” calling the move a “dystopian experiment” that violates the film’s emotional core and fans’ trust.

Rai argues that the original ending, where Kundan’s unrequited love leads to his death, resonated deeply despite its flaws. He warns that such unilateral alterations set a dangerous precedent, questioning, “What stops anyone from updating any film for profiteering?” Rai plans to formally request his name’s removal from the AI-altered version, citing ethical concerns over manipulating actors’ contributions without consent.

Film Industry and Ethical Implications

The dispute has ignited a broader debate about AI’s role in cinema. Rai, while open to AI for VFX in his upcoming ‘Tere Ishk Mein,’ featuring Kriti Sanon and Dhanush condemns its use to “distort the past.”

Eros, however, sees it as an innovation, partnering with Tamil Nadu’s Upswing Entertainment to test the AI version in a Dhanush-strong market. As the August 1 re-release nears, the clash raises urgent questions about creative control and the ethics of AI in reshaping cinematic legacies.

