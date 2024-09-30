Rajinikanth Hospitalized, Fans Concerned, Condition Stabilized

Superstar Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai on Monday night. According to doctors, the 73-year-old is currently stable.

Legendary Indian actor Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai on Monday night, sparking concern among fans and the film industry. The 73-year-old superstar, known for his iconic roles and significant impact on Indian cinema, is currently reported to be in stable condition, according to medical professionals at the hospital.

Doctors have confirmed that Rajinikanth is undergoing thorough medical evaluations as part of his treatment. Sources close to the situation indicate that he is scheduled to undergo a planned elective cardiac procedure in the hospital’s cath lab on Tuesday morning. While the exact nature of the procedure has not been disclosed, it is common for such interventions to be performed to address various heart-related issues.

Rajinikanth’s health has been a topic of discussion in recent years, with the actor previously experiencing health challenges. His resilience and dedication to his craft have endeared him to millions of fans across the globe, making news of his hospitalization particularly poignant.

MUST READ: Dolly Parton Mourns The Loss Of Country Music Icon Kris Kristofferson

Fans and colleagues from the film industry have been expressing their support and sending well-wishes for a speedy recovery. Many have taken to social media to share messages of encouragement, hoping for positive news following the scheduled procedure.

As the medical team at Apollo Hospital continues to monitor Rajinikanth’s condition closely, updates are expected to be released following the procedure. His family has requested privacy during this time, emphasizing their focus on ensuring the actor receives the best possible care.

Rajinikanth, affectionately known as “Thalaivar” by his fans, has had a remarkable career spanning several decades. His films have not only achieved commercial success but have also left a lasting cultural impact, making him a beloved figure in Indian cinema.

As the superstar navigates this health challenge, fans are hopeful for a quick recovery, eager to see him back on screen and continue his legacy as one of the greatest actors in the industry.

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar Says Her Role In Daldal Is One Of Her ‘Most Complex Characters’