LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India Thailand repatriation abhishek bachchan donald trump operation sindoor chhath puja icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Bangladesh news India Thailand repatriation abhishek bachchan donald trump operation sindoor chhath puja icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Bangladesh news India Thailand repatriation abhishek bachchan donald trump operation sindoor chhath puja icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Bangladesh news India Thailand repatriation abhishek bachchan donald trump operation sindoor chhath puja icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Bangladesh news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India Thailand repatriation abhishek bachchan donald trump operation sindoor chhath puja icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Bangladesh news India Thailand repatriation abhishek bachchan donald trump operation sindoor chhath puja icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Bangladesh news India Thailand repatriation abhishek bachchan donald trump operation sindoor chhath puja icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Bangladesh news India Thailand repatriation abhishek bachchan donald trump operation sindoor chhath puja icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Bangladesh news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Rajinikanth Travels Economy To Goa For ‘Jailer 2’ Shoot; Fans Go Wild Mid-Flight: Watch Viral Video

Rajinikanth Travels Economy To Goa For ‘Jailer 2’ Shoot; Fans Go Wild Mid-Flight: Watch Viral Video

Rajinikanth was spotted flying in economy class on a flight to Goa for the Jailer 2 shoot. A viral video shows the superstar standing up and greeting excited passengers mid-flight. Fans praised his humility, calling him “first class, no matter the seat.”

Economy seat. First-class aura. Thalaivar being Thalaivar. (Screengrab: X/Suresh balaji)
Economy seat. First-class aura. Thalaivar being Thalaivar. (Screengrab: X/Suresh balaji)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 29, 2025 21:20:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rajinikanth Travels Economy To Goa For ‘Jailer 2’ Shoot; Fans Go Wild Mid-Flight: Watch Viral Video

Tamil megastar Rajinikanth again showed why he is still a symbol of humility and simplicity. A video of the actor travelling in economy class on a commercial flight to Goa to shoot for the next schedule of Jailer 2 has gone viral on social media, with fans hailing the legendary actor for his humility.

In the going-viral video, Rajinikanth is seen sitting in the economy class in the vicinity of the front row. When passengers recognise him, the cabin comes alive with excitement phones are quickly brought out, shouts resonate within the flight, and the atmosphere is immediately switched into one of joy. Rajinikanth, in his plain clothes, gets up, smiles, and greets with his hands raised, before sitting back down quietly. The flight attendants can be spotted smiling as the moment is captured by fans.



On social media, supporters referred to the mid-air encounter as “a mini theatre experience.” One posted, “Rajinikanth in economy class but the aura surrounding him is first class.” Another added, “Superstar #Rajinikanth makes a flight a mini theatre with his charm!”

Back to ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian for Jailer 2

Rajinikanth is presently filming Jailer 2, which is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The sequel reprises his much-hyped character ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian. The major cast of the original Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Shiva Rajkumar, and Mohanlal are reprising their roles, while the second part also welcomes Nandamuri Balakrishna, Mithun Chakraborty, and SJ Suryah in cameo roles. Music is once again being scored by Anirudh Ravichander, whose background score was one of the major positives of the first one.

The cast is now shooting key sequences in Goa and will subsequently move to Chennai to complete the final schedule.

Rajinikanth’s Blockbuster Run

The superstar recently gave the industry a huge hit with Coolie, which was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and crossed ₹518 crore worldwide at the box office. In 2024, he also featured in Lal Salaam and Vettaiyan, and it was one of his best years in recent history.

He is also said to be negotiating with Kamal Haasan to work together on a massive pan-Indian project a reunion long-awaited by fans.

Why This Video Went Viral

It wasn’t seeing a superstar on a domestic flight it was his humility that came naturally. Rajinikanth did not ignore or overdo the fuss; he welcomed the fans instead with a smile, reminding all why he is lovingly referred to as ‘Thalaivar.’

ALSO READ: Agastya Nanda In Ikkis: Who Was Arun Khetarpal? Meet The Real-Life Hero Of Sriram Raghavan’s War Drama

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 9:20 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: rajinikanthRajinikanth economy classRajinikanth flight videoRajinikanth viral video

RELATED News

Agastya Nanda In Ikkis: Who Was Arun Khetarpal? Meet The Real-Life Hero Of Sriram Raghavan’s War Drama

Agastya Nanda Ikkis Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan’s Grandson Gears Up For Solo Big Screen Debut With War Biopic, Internet Is Impressed

‘Best Way To Shut You Up Is By..’: Abhishek Bachchan Hits Back at ‘Actor Buys Awards’ Remark To Journo

Tamil Nadu Viral Video: RPF Cop’s Quick Response Saves Woman From Tragic Fall While Trying to Board Moving Train

THIS Bhool Bhulaiyaa Star Has Quit Bollywood After A 7-year Sentence, Trying To Make A Living With Garments Business In Philippines

LATEST NEWS

India Working To Bring Back Nationals Detained In Thailand After Myanmar Crossing, MEA Confirms

Rajinikanth Travels Economy To Goa For ‘Jailer 2’ Shoot; Fans Go Wild Mid-Flight: Watch Viral Video

Luxury Housing Demand Soars in India: What Buyers and Developers Need to Know

Four Children Injured In Mysterious Blast While Playing In Handwara Field

Adani Total Gas Reports 20% Revenue Growth In Q2FY26, Crosses 1 Million PNG Household Connections

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Visits Cyclone-Affected Areas, Promises Full Support To Victims

Ignoring Trump, Putin Tests ‘Poseidon’ Nuclear Underwater Drone: Know All About The Underwater Superweapon

Leading Doctors in India Transforming Back Pain Treatment with Modern Techniques

Congress Attacks Modi, Alleges Trump Used “Pressure Tactics” for Trade Deal, Praised Pakistan Leaders

David Warner’s Bold Prediction: ‘Five Centuries’ For Steve Smith Ahead Of Ashes

Rajinikanth Travels Economy To Goa For ‘Jailer 2’ Shoot; Fans Go Wild Mid-Flight: Watch Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rajinikanth Travels Economy To Goa For ‘Jailer 2’ Shoot; Fans Go Wild Mid-Flight: Watch Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rajinikanth Travels Economy To Goa For ‘Jailer 2’ Shoot; Fans Go Wild Mid-Flight: Watch Viral Video
Rajinikanth Travels Economy To Goa For ‘Jailer 2’ Shoot; Fans Go Wild Mid-Flight: Watch Viral Video
Rajinikanth Travels Economy To Goa For ‘Jailer 2’ Shoot; Fans Go Wild Mid-Flight: Watch Viral Video
Rajinikanth Travels Economy To Goa For ‘Jailer 2’ Shoot; Fans Go Wild Mid-Flight: Watch Viral Video

QUICK LINKS