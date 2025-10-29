Rajinikanth Travels Economy To Goa For ‘Jailer 2’ Shoot; Fans Go Wild Mid-Flight: Watch Viral Video

Tamil megastar Rajinikanth again showed why he is still a symbol of humility and simplicity. A video of the actor travelling in economy class on a commercial flight to Goa to shoot for the next schedule of Jailer 2 has gone viral on social media, with fans hailing the legendary actor for his humility.

In the going-viral video, Rajinikanth is seen sitting in the economy class in the vicinity of the front row. When passengers recognise him, the cabin comes alive with excitement phones are quickly brought out, shouts resonate within the flight, and the atmosphere is immediately switched into one of joy. Rajinikanth, in his plain clothes, gets up, smiles, and greets with his hands raised, before sitting back down quietly. The flight attendants can be spotted smiling as the moment is captured by fans.







On social media, supporters referred to the mid-air encounter as “a mini theatre experience.” One posted, “Rajinikanth in economy class but the aura surrounding him is first class.” Another added, “Superstar #Rajinikanth makes a flight a mini theatre with his charm!”

Back to ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian for Jailer 2

Rajinikanth is presently filming Jailer 2, which is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The sequel reprises his much-hyped character ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian. The major cast of the original Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Shiva Rajkumar, and Mohanlal are reprising their roles, while the second part also welcomes Nandamuri Balakrishna, Mithun Chakraborty, and SJ Suryah in cameo roles. Music is once again being scored by Anirudh Ravichander, whose background score was one of the major positives of the first one.

The cast is now shooting key sequences in Goa and will subsequently move to Chennai to complete the final schedule.

Rajinikanth’s Blockbuster Run

The superstar recently gave the industry a huge hit with Coolie, which was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and crossed ₹518 crore worldwide at the box office. In 2024, he also featured in Lal Salaam and Vettaiyan, and it was one of his best years in recent history.

He is also said to be negotiating with Kamal Haasan to work together on a massive pan-Indian project a reunion long-awaited by fans.

Why This Video Went Viral

It wasn’t seeing a superstar on a domestic flight it was his humility that came naturally. Rajinikanth did not ignore or overdo the fuss; he welcomed the fans instead with a smile, reminding all why he is lovingly referred to as ‘Thalaivar.’

