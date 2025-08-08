Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ Earns ₹2.35 Crore in Just 3 Hours of Advance Ticket Sales

Only a handful of people in this world can crash the internet just by opening movie bookings and Rajinikanth is definitely one of them. His upcoming film Coolie hasn’t even hit theatres yet, but it’s already making headlines. Why? Because it pulled in a mind-blowing ₹2.35 crore in just three hours of advance ticket sales. No heavy promotions, no paid PR just pure Rajini mania.

Rajinikanth Mania Sparks Massive Advance Booking Rush

The moment bookings opened, fans across India, and even overseas rushed to secure their seats. Some tried multiple apps, others stood in queues outside theatres, and many were just praying their payment would go through before shows sold out. Within minutes, tickets for not only first show, but for all shows were gone in major cities. And this is before any full trailer has even dropped.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie brings together two massive forces-Lokesh’s modern, gritty storytelling and Rajinikanth’s unmatched screen presence. The teaser alone, with Rajini in a rugged avatar swinging a chain and lighting a cigar with that signature style, was enough to send fans into a frenzy. The man isn’t acting-he’s owning every frame like only he can.

‘Coolie’ Set to Break Records as Fans Celebrate the Superstar

What’s truly beautiful is how Coolie has become more than just a film. For fans, especially those who grew up worshipping Rajinikanth, this is nostalgia, emotion, and celebration rolled into one. Families are booking entire rows. Fan clubs are organizing mass shows. People are ready to show up in lungis and sunglasses at 4AM. This is a moment, not just a movie.

With a roaring start like this, one thing’s certain: Coolie is not just going to break records it’s going to create them. And once again, Rajinikanth proves why he’s not called a superstar, he’s called Thalaivar.

