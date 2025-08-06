Coolie 2025: You Won’t Believe Who’s in the Star Cast! Release Date, Budget & More Revealed

South Superstar Rajnikanth is going to turn up the heat on the big screens with the action thriller film ‘Coolie’. The movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. After the official Coolie trailer launched on August 2, 2025, fans found it hard to keep calm. From release date to big fat budget, here are some insights for you.

When Coolie hit the Theaters?

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, is all set to hit the theaters on August 14, 2025. One day prior to Independence Day movie might receive a huge audience in the theater.

Star Cast of Coolie

The epic star cast of Coolie includes Rajinikanth as Deva, Pooja Hegde as Monica, Nagarjuna Akkineni as Simon, Shruti Haasan as Preethi, Soubin Shahir as Dayal, Upendra as Kaleesha, and Baahubali fame actor Sathyaraj as Rajasekar. The movie features a blockbuster cameo of Bollywood actor Amir Khan as Dahaa. Other starcast of the movie are Reba Monica John, Kishore Kumar G, Monisha Blessy, Kaali Venkat, Kanna Ravi, and Rachita Ram.

Big Fat Budget Movie

Coolie is made with a massive Rs 350 Crore budget, according to Pinkvilla. But the makers haven’t released the official budget figures yet.

Coolie 2025 Blockbuster Trailer

Fans can’t keep calm after the makers released the most-awaited trailer of Coolie on August 02, 2025. The trailer has gained over 1 million views within 10 minutes. Rajinikanth’s epic entry and Nagarjuna’s rowdy style are turning the heat up for the viewers.

Coolie 2025 Banger Songs

The Sun Pictures released the Coolie banger songs composed by Anirudh Ravichander on August 02, 2025. The 8 soundtracks are Coolie Disco, Chikitu, Uyirnaadi Nanbane, I Am The Danger, Monica, Kokki, Powerhouse, and Mobsta. Each song brings its own energy, mixing mass beats with Anirudh’s signature style.