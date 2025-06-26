Rajinikanth’s Coolie First Song ‘Chikitu’ Out Now, Internet Celebrates Superstar’s Style At 74

The upcoming film Coolie starring superstar Rajinikanth has created huge buzz among fans as the makers dropped the film’s first single Chikitu, a colorful, energetic track has been released ahead of the film’s worldwide release on August 14, 2025.

The song Chikitu is an ode to Rajinikanth’s unparalleled charm and on-screen presence. With stunning performance from T Rajhendherr, Anirudh Ravichander, and Arivu, it has already blown up on social media within hours of its release.

Chikitu: A Celebration of Rajinikanth’s Legacy

Written by Arivu and composed by Anirudh Ravichander, Chikitu is a peppy number that is full of flair, groove and retro. The video has some solid singing as they show Rajinikanth in glimpses that spark joy and nostalgia amongst audiences across generations. The song highlights T Rajhendherr and Anirudh paying homage to some classic Rajinikanth moves that makes Chikitu into a tribute to the four-decade legacy of Rajinikanth’s films. Fans praised the homage, especially how the song represented past to present styles.

Fans Flood Social Media with Reactions

Social media was abuzz with fans expressing their love for Rajinikanth, who continues to run all over screens at 74 and counting. One user said, “A 72-year-old man running all over the screen with unbelievable energy. Pure pleasure to watch! Superstar is not just an actor; he is Indian cinema.”

Another fan posted, “This generation should learn so much from T Rajhendherr sir and Rajini Sir…. At 70’s their energy, commitment and consistent hard work….Actually Speechless.” The comments kept pouring in, referring to Rajinikanth as the “Evergreen Superstar of Indian Cinema.”

Many fans also expressed eagerness for the film’s release, with one writing, “Can’t wait for August 14th!” The song has effectively amplified the anticipation around Coolie.

All About Rajinikanth’s Upcoming Film Coolie

Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is expected to be action packed with a lot of cast. Rajinikanth is joined in the film by Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Monisha Blessy, and Kaali Venkat.

Shooting is expected to be expected to blend mass-entertainment with stylish content, and is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. The Director of Photgraphy is Girish Gangadharan and the editor is Philomin Raj.

The film was originally announced in September 2023 with the working title of Thalaivar 171 marking Rajinikanth’s 171 lead role. The official title Coolie was announced in April 2024, and there has been steady buzz around the film since.

Coolie Release Date and Music Details

Now that Chikitu has officially dropped, fans are focused on the full music album and the movie hit the theaters. Coolie is set to release worldwide on August 14th, 2025 – 1 day before India’s Independence Day,- and should completely dominate the box office as result of the three-day blockbuster weekend.

To round things out, Anirudh Ravichander is returning as the music composer for this film, and really continuing his successful streak with Rajinikanth after several hit soundtracks. Anirudh’s work with Chikitu is already wowing people, and the guess is that expectations are high for the rest of the album.

ALSO READ: The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2 Returns With Emotional Highs And Hard Choices On Netflix