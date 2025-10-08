LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Adani Airport Holdings tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 bcci gold price today Rape Assam Police Adani Airport Holdings tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 bcci gold price today Rape Assam Police Adani Airport Holdings tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 bcci gold price today Rape Assam Police Adani Airport Holdings tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 bcci gold price today Rape Assam Police
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Adani Airport Holdings tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 bcci gold price today Rape Assam Police Adani Airport Holdings tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 bcci gold price today Rape Assam Police Adani Airport Holdings tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 bcci gold price today Rape Assam Police Adani Airport Holdings tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 bcci gold price today Rape Assam Police
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Rajvir Jawanda’s Wife Had Pleaded Punjabi singer ‘Not To Visit Shimla’ Before Fatal BMW Ride

Rajvir Jawanda’s Wife Had Pleaded Punjabi singer ‘Not To Visit Shimla’ Before Fatal BMW Ride

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda tragically died in a BMW crash during a Shimla trip. Reports reveal his wife had pleaded with him not to travel, citing safety concerns. Despite warnings, he went ahead, leaving fans and family mourning the untimely loss of the talented artist.

Rajvir Jawanda Ignored Wife’s Plea, Dies in Shimla BMW Crash (Pc: X)
Rajvir Jawanda Ignored Wife’s Plea, Dies in Shimla BMW Crash (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: October 8, 2025 16:05:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rajvir Jawanda’s Wife Had Pleaded Punjabi singer ‘Not To Visit Shimla’ Before Fatal BMW Ride

The impending demise of Rajvir Jawanda, a renowned Punjabi singer, now takes a much worse shape with reports of his wife’s pleas not to let him leave for Shimla before his last ride aboard a BMW before his death.

Very much in the public eye, Rajvir Jawanda gained fame owing to his hit songs like “Mera Dil” and “Kangani,” while the road mishap that took his life was an outright disappointment to most of his fans and the music world, even in the greater expanse of human emotions. Some reports say his wife requested him not to travel, but he went anyway, which consequently led him to mournfully die.

Rajvir Jawanda Shimla Trip: Wife’s Plea Ignored

A person close to the family told reporters that Rajvir’s wife was very concerned about the Shimla trip because of the dangerous roads and the busy schedule of the singer, even going so far as to plead with him to postpone the trip for both safety and health reasons.

But Rajvir is one of those men who likes to interact with fans and fulfill all commitments professionally, so he decided to stick to his ride. Regrettably, on the mountain roads, his BMW reportedly skidded and crashed, thereby inflicting severe enough injuries which have kept him on the ventilator for days. This sad detail adds a heavy burden of sadness and what-if speculation among his fans. 

This incident has ignited discussions on the subject of road safety, which particularly applies to high-profile celebrities who often have to travel long distances by car to get to their work locations, despite the risks.

Rajvir Jawanda Wife Plea: A Family in Grief

The untimely revelation of his wife’s appeal has left his family devastated, while fans have been very sympathetic online. Many have shared messages on the pain of losing a loved one after multiple forewarnings. Rajvir Jawanda’s wife has been by her husband’s side through thick and thin in hospital with some immediate family members, hoping for a recovery that never came. 

An unfillable void is left behind in Punjabi music by the shocking and untimely exit of this artist. Fellow artists and fans continue to rage with tributes to the artist not only for musical prowess but also because of his personal warmth and charisma. Rajvir Jawanda will shine through his songs as an everlasting memory of a gifted candle that was blown off tragically.

Also Read: Rajvir Jawanda Dies: Celebrities, Fans Worldwide Pour Tributes For Iconic Voice And Lasting Legacy

First published on: Oct 8, 2025 3:56 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: BMW crashhome-hero-pos-2rajvir-jawanda

RELATED News

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Denied Permission To Travel Abroad By Bombay HC, Asked To Deposit Rs 60 Crore First
Deepika Padukone Faces Backlash Over Hijab In Abu Dhabi Tourism Ad; Fans Defend Her Choices
Rajvir Jawanda Dies: Celebrities, Fans Worldwide Pour Tributes For Iconic Voice And Lasting Legacy
Zubeen Garg Death Probe: Assam Police Arrest Singer’s Cousin Sandipan Garg, Who Attended The Yacht Party, Brought Back Singer’s Belongings To India
Who Was Rajvir Jawanda? Inside The Singer’s Life And Sudden Shocking Death That Left Fans Stunned

LATEST NEWS

Ahead Of Bihar Polls, MGB Latches On To CJI Attack Issue, Says Message Has Gone Among Dalits
Why Navi Mumbai Airport Has Been Declared India’s First Fully Digital Air Hub
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 09, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On To May Waste Precious Time On Random Things
NIOS Hall Ticket 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download October Theory Exams Admit Card
Shaadista: Redefining Luxury Wedding Photography with Emotion, Artistry & Cinematic Storytelling
Tata Trusts In Leadership Turmoil: What’s At Stake Ahead Of Crucial October 10 Meeting?
Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2025 Awarded to Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, Omar M. Yaghi For This Groundbreaking Work
Diwali 2025: Top Celebration Spots, Puja Vidhi Steps & Essential Safety Tips for Families
California Declares Diwali A State Holiday, Here’s a List Of Other US States That Already Celebrate The Festival
Rajvir Jawanda’s Wife Had Pleaded Punjabi singer ‘Not To Visit Shimla’ Before Fatal BMW Ride
Rajvir Jawanda’s Wife Had Pleaded Punjabi singer ‘Not To Visit Shimla’ Before Fatal BMW Ride

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rajvir Jawanda’s Wife Had Pleaded Punjabi singer ‘Not To Visit Shimla’ Before Fatal BMW Ride

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rajvir Jawanda’s Wife Had Pleaded Punjabi singer ‘Not To Visit Shimla’ Before Fatal BMW Ride
Rajvir Jawanda’s Wife Had Pleaded Punjabi singer ‘Not To Visit Shimla’ Before Fatal BMW Ride
Rajvir Jawanda’s Wife Had Pleaded Punjabi singer ‘Not To Visit Shimla’ Before Fatal BMW Ride
Rajvir Jawanda’s Wife Had Pleaded Punjabi singer ‘Not To Visit Shimla’ Before Fatal BMW Ride

QUICK LINKS