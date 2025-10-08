LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Rajvir Jawanda Dies: Celebrities, Fans Worldwide Pour Tributes For Iconic Voice And Lasting Legacy

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, beloved for his melodious voice, passes away after an accident. Fans and artists worldwide pay emotional tributes, celebrating his legacy and timeless contributions to Punjabi music.

Tributes Pour In for Rajvir Jawanda (Pc: X)
Tributes Pour In for Rajvir Jawanda (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: October 8, 2025 13:12:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

The Punjabi music industry is in mourning and so its fans across the globe for their beloved singer Rajvir Jawanda, who used to win heart by heart all over the world with his evergreen voice. Rajvir Jawanda has been on ventricle support for the last 11 days after having met with an unfortunate accident on the road.

The demise of this melodious cum versatile singer has created a huge void in the music fraternity. Social media is eager with emotional tributes and accolades for his contributions to Punjabi music and the legacy he left behind by the artists and fans alike.

Tributes for Rajvir Jawanda: Fans Remember the Iconic Singer

Memories to his cherish and songs to remember from Rajvir Jawanda have been shared by fans in India and abroad. The news of the actors’ deaths has led to condolences pouring from all corners of the industry on social media.







Many, in fact, perceive it as the emotional core of Punjabi culture and tradition, extending beyond music to being the unique articulation of each listener-including college students and music lovers with their own testimonies that “his voice” stirred their feelings, memories, celebrations, festivals, or even solitude.

Rajvir’s popular tracks such as “Mera Dil”, “Kangani,” and so on continue to walk strongly on playlists as evidence of his continued fame and endless love from fans. His style of modernizing the beats with some elements of traditional Punjabi music has motivated a generation of young artists who consider him a mentor and inspiration.

Fellow Artists and Industry Reactions

Punjabi fellow singers and celebrities are mourning the demise of Rajvir Jawanda. Most referred to him as a “true gem of Punjabi music”, where his dedication and passion were unparalleled.

Some artists shared old pictures and videos of recording sessions with him; that showcased the fact that he was humble and friendly in nature. Music labels and studios are also releasing statements with praises of his work ethics and the energy he brought to every performance. 

Not restraining commemorating, him through social media, other music channels and radio stations have been programming segments to salute him. His songs still ring in fans’ and artists’ ears; thus, his legacy would live on forever in the hearts of the lovers of Punjabi music.

Also Read: Who Was Rajvir Jawanda? Inside The Singer’s Life And Sudden Shocking Death That Left Fans Stunned

First published on: Oct 8, 2025 1:08 PM IST
QUICK LINKS