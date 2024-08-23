Ram Charan Reveals His Favourite Actor Is Suriya And Named THIS Actress As His Favourite

Ram Charan recently attended an event in Hyderabad where he engaged in a lively conversation, sharing his personal favourites and preferences. The actor entertained the audience by openly discussing his favourite movie genres and more. During a candid rapid-fire round, Ram Charan revealed his favorite actor and actress in the industry.

When asked about his favourite actor, he mentioned Suriya, stating, “I like Suriya.” As for his favorite actress, he noted that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the one he admires the most among his contemporaries.

Ram Charan also shared that he favours action films over romance and prefers comedy to thrillers. He mentioned, “My next film with Buchi Babu will have more comedy than my previous films.”

When asked to choose between his films Orange, Magadheera, and Rangasthalam, he picked Magadheera, calling it his landmark movie. Additionally, Ram Charan recalled a memorable encounter with a fan during his trip to Japan for the promotion of RRR.

He shared that he met an elderly woman who was a big fan of his work. She had created a 180-page art book, meticulously hand-drawing every expression of his from all his movies and songs.

Ram Charan expressed his gratitude to the RRR team for taking him to Japan and allowing him to experience such a heartfelt moment. He reflected on the unique feeling of having a fan from an older generation.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is set to star in the highly anticipated film Game Changer. Directed by S Shankar, the political thriller, as confirmed by producer Dil Raju, is scheduled for a Christmas release this year.

Alongside Ram Charan, the film features Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Jayaram, Sunil, and Samuthirakani in key roles. The story reportedly centers around an IAS officer determined to fight against corrupt politicians.

