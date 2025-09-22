Rani Mukerji Reloads As Fierce Cop In Mardaani 3: New Poster Promises Dark, Deadly, Brutal Thriller

Rani Mukerji returns to take the title of the gutsy cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. The long-awaited third installment in the blockbuster series, Mardaani 3, has just released its new poster, building up to a “dark, deadly, and brutal” story. Released on the first day of Navratri, the poster is an empowering sight that hints at the fierce fight between good and bad. It includes a close-up of Rani’s hand tightly holding a black handgun with a blurred background of a Delhi Police barricade.

The look itself is enough to give you goose bumps, hinting at a thrilling movie experience. As the first two films gained a cult following due to their no-holds-barred narratives, Mardaani 3 is ready to take the legacy of the franchise to new heights. The movie will hit theaters on February 27, 2026, and will not be on any streaming sites to begin with.

The Release: Mark Your Calendars

Mardaani 3’s release date has been officially announced by Yash Raj Films, bringing an end to the speculation that had been going on for months. Mardaani 3 is all set to release in theaters on February 27, 2026. While the previous movies in the series were appreciated for their protagonist and social commentary, this next installment will explore an even grittier and tougher case for Shivani Shivaji Roy.







The theatrical release only further emphasizes the creators’ faith in it as a huge box office draw. The theatrical release is ideal for audiences to get invested in the high-octane world of Mardaani 3, complete with high-octane action sequences and thrilling plot twists.

Behind the Scenes: A New Creative Force

Mardaani 3 is being produced by a new set of creatives. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, who has been groomed within Yash Raj Films and boasts a good background in associating with large productions. The script is by Aayush Gupta, known chiefly for “The Railway Men.”

This serves as a fresh approach to the franchise, trading new ideas without compromising what has made it successful. The fusion of carefully tested actors with fledgling creative minds shall breathe new energy into the franchise, turning Mardaani 3 into a must-watch for generation fans.

