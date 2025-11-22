Ranveer Singh Gets Trump Jr. & Girlfriend Grooving To Viral Hits At Netra Mantena’s Udaipur Wedding | Watch

Udaipur billionaire wedding: The grand sangeet ceremony of US billionaires Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter, Netra Mantena, unfolded in Udaipur with a dazzling lineup of Bollywood celebrities taking over the stage. From Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor to Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez, the night brimmed with high-voltage performances and star power.

Donald Trump Jr & Girlfriend Join Ranveer On Stage

Multiple videos from the celebration have gone viral across social media, but one clip in particular has captured everyone’s attention. The standout moment featured Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson dancing to one of Ranveer Singh’s popular tracks.

In the viral video, the couple is seen enjoying their time on stage when Ranveer steps in playfully. With his trademark energy, he gets the duo to perform ‘What Jhumka?’ the hit number from his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Both Donald Jr. and Bettina sportingly join in, dancing enthusiastically to the Hindi song.

Bettina dazzled in a shimmering gold lehenga-choli, while Ranveer looked sharp in a black formal suit. The actor also got everyone grooving to the chartbuster Aankh Maare from Simmba, turning the stage into a full-blown party.

Star-Studded Sangeet Hosted By Karan Johar

Ranveer kept the crowd entertained throughout the night, even breaking into a spirited rendition of Apna Time Aayega from Gully Boy. The sangeet, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, brought together a galaxy of stars. Performances by Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and Jacqueline Fernandez added to the glitz and glamour of the event.

Udaipur Welcomes Global Celebrities For The Wedding

Udaipur has become the hub of global celebrity activity this week, with numerous international VIPs and industry leaders arriving for the lavish wedding of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju, co-founder and CTO of Superorder.

Adding to the excitement, Jennifer Lopez has already landed in Udaipur and is expected to deliver a power-packed performance. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber is also set to join the festivities, making this one of the most high-profile destination weddings of the year.

