Royal Scandal: UK Media Accused Of Deleting Articles On Prince William's Reported Affair With Rose Hanbury

Ellie Hall, a royal writer for Vulture, made a timeline that illustrates the news items that have been altered or deleted between 2019 and 2024.

The timeline details how articles about a possible romance between Rose Hanbury and Prince William were published in a number of British magazines, but were then taken down or drastically altered.

What did the investigation reveal?

As per Vulture, from 2019 to 2024, a total of 21 stories were deleted and six stories that had information removed were modified after publication. The Daily Express, the Mirror, the Sun, the Evening Standard, Tatler, the Daily Mail/MailOnline/Mail on Sunday, and the Guardian are all UK-based media outlets that deleted or edited the stories.

MUST READ: Why Is Jacqueline Fernandez Being Summoned By ED Again?

Over the course of three months, Vulture submitted many requests for comments to various outlets; the Guardian was the only news organisation that replied

A spokesperson for the Guardian said, “These changes were made after internal editorial consideration and not following external outreach.”

The prevailing belief among people is that the palace is manipulating media outlets to stifle reports of or conjecture about the purported affair in order to protect Prince William, reported Vulture.

How did the Royal family and Rose Hanbury react to the allegations of the affair?

The royal family’s and the Marchioness of Cholmondeley’s attorneys vehemently refuted any reports of an alleged affair between William and Rose, but they did not make any specific statements on the record regarding the omission or removal of information from the published articles.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani Admits To Being ‘Recently Introduced To Tennis’ By Husband Sidharth Malhotra As They Go On A Wimbledon Date