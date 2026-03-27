‘Rs 2500 Is Our Monthly Saving’ Says Auto Driver Of Dhurandhar 2, Who Can’t Afford Rs 500 To Watch His Own Cameo With Family In Theatres

Even as Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its record-breaking box office run, a small real-life moment connected to the film has gone viral for entirely different reasons.

An auto-rickshaw driver, who makes a brief appearance in the film’s final scene, revealed that he has yet to watch the Ranveer Singh starrer in theatres. In a candid on-camera interaction, he was asked if he had seen the film.

“I haven’t watched it yet. The tickets cost around ₹500, and since it has only just released, I haven’t been able to afford it,” he said.

When asked whether his children had insisted on seeing the film—especially given his cameo—the driver offered a grounded and heartfelt response. “Yes, they did. But there are five of us, and it would cost ₹2,500 in total. That’s what we manage to save in an entire month, so I didn’t take them. I told them we’ll wait and watch it later,” he explained.

His simple, matter-of-fact reply—free of complaint or drama—has resonated widely online, with many seeing it as a reflection of everyday financial realities and choices.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and featuring Ranveer Singh alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been dominating the box office since its March 19 release. The film has already crossed ₹500 crore net in India and is steadily moving towards the ₹830 crore mark worldwide.

Even on its seventh day, the film maintained strong momentum, earning ₹44 crore in the Hindi market with an impressive 34.7% occupancy. It also performed consistently across regions, collecting ₹2.50 crore from the Telugu states and nearly ₹1 crore in Tamil Nadu, while continuing to draw steady support from Kannada and Malayalam audiences. Overall occupancy ranged between 23% and 39% across languages, reflecting remarkable mid-week stability.

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film continued its theatrical run across 2,442 shows and earned approximately ₹1.76 crore net in India on day 8 (early morning figures). With this, the India gross has reached around ₹746.65 crore, while the net collection stands at ₹625.18 crore so far. Final figures for the day are expected to be updated later today or by tomorrow morning.

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