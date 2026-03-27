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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Rs 2500 Is Our Monthly Saving’ Says Auto Driver Of Dhurandhar 2, Who Can’t Afford Rs 500 To Watch His Own Cameo With Family In Theatres

‘Rs 2500 Is Our Monthly Saving’ Says Auto Driver Of Dhurandhar 2, Who Can’t Afford Rs 500 To Watch His Own Cameo With Family In Theatres

An auto-rickshaw driver, who makes a brief appearance in the film’s final scene, revealed that he has yet to watch the Ranveer Singh starrer in theatres. In a candid on-camera interaction, he was asked if he had seen the film.

'Rs 2500 Is Our Monthly Saving' Says Auto Driver Of Dhurandhar 2 (Photo: IG)
'Rs 2500 Is Our Monthly Saving' Says Auto Driver Of Dhurandhar 2 (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 27, 2026 18:53:23 IST

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‘Rs 2500 Is Our Monthly Saving’ Says Auto Driver Of Dhurandhar 2, Who Can’t Afford Rs 500 To Watch His Own Cameo With Family In Theatres

Even as Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its record-breaking box office run, a small real-life moment connected to the film has gone viral for entirely different reasons.

An auto-rickshaw driver, who makes a brief appearance in the film’s final scene, revealed that he has yet to watch the Ranveer Singh starrer in theatres. In a candid on-camera interaction, he was asked if he had seen the film.

“I haven’t watched it yet. The tickets cost around ₹500, and since it has only just released, I haven’t been able to afford it,” he said.

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When asked whether his children had insisted on seeing the film—especially given his cameo—the driver offered a grounded and heartfelt response. “Yes, they did. But there are five of us, and it would cost ₹2,500 in total. That’s what we manage to save in an entire month, so I didn’t take them. I told them we’ll wait and watch it later,” he explained.

His simple, matter-of-fact reply—free of complaint or drama—has resonated widely online, with many seeing it as a reflection of everyday financial realities and choices.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and featuring Ranveer Singh alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been dominating the box office since its March 19 release. The film has already crossed ₹500 crore net in India and is steadily moving towards the ₹830 crore mark worldwide.

Even on its seventh day, the film maintained strong momentum, earning ₹44 crore in the Hindi market with an impressive 34.7% occupancy. It also performed consistently across regions, collecting ₹2.50 crore from the Telugu states and nearly ₹1 crore in Tamil Nadu, while continuing to draw steady support from Kannada and Malayalam audiences. Overall occupancy ranged between 23% and 39% across languages, reflecting remarkable mid-week stability.

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film continued its theatrical run across 2,442 shows and earned approximately ₹1.76 crore net in India on day 8 (early morning figures). With this, the India gross has reached around ₹746.65 crore, while the net collection stands at ₹625.18 crore so far. Final figures for the day are expected to be updated later today or by tomorrow morning.

ALSO READ:  Who Is Aditya Uppal? Actor Who Played ASP Omar Haider In Dhurandhar 2 Receiving Death Threats From Pakistan Saying ‘Tujhe Maar Denge’

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Tags: Aditya DharCameodhurandhar 2ranveer singh

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‘Rs 2500 Is Our Monthly Saving’ Says Auto Driver Of Dhurandhar 2, Who Can’t Afford Rs 500 To Watch His Own Cameo With Family In Theatres

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‘Rs 2500 Is Our Monthly Saving’ Says Auto Driver Of Dhurandhar 2, Who Can’t Afford Rs 500 To Watch His Own Cameo With Family In Theatres

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‘Rs 2500 Is Our Monthly Saving’ Says Auto Driver Of Dhurandhar 2, Who Can’t Afford Rs 500 To Watch His Own Cameo With Family In Theatres
‘Rs 2500 Is Our Monthly Saving’ Says Auto Driver Of Dhurandhar 2, Who Can’t Afford Rs 500 To Watch His Own Cameo With Family In Theatres
‘Rs 2500 Is Our Monthly Saving’ Says Auto Driver Of Dhurandhar 2, Who Can’t Afford Rs 500 To Watch His Own Cameo With Family In Theatres
‘Rs 2500 Is Our Monthly Saving’ Says Auto Driver Of Dhurandhar 2, Who Can’t Afford Rs 500 To Watch His Own Cameo With Family In Theatres

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