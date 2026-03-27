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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Aditya Uppal? Actor Who Played ASP Omar Haider In Dhurandhar 2 Receiving Death Threats From Pakistan Saying ‘Tujhe Maar Denge’

Who Is Aditya Uppal? Actor Who Played ASP Omar Haider In Dhurandhar 2 Receiving Death Threats From Pakistan Saying ‘Tujhe Maar Denge’

Dhurandhar 2 actor Aditya Uppal recently shared insights into his portrayal of ASP Omar Haider, a character believed to be inspired by real-life officer Omar Hamid. He revealed that Hamid is aware of his performance and has even checked out his social media, though Uppal chose not to reach out in order to respect his privacy.

Aditya Uppal (Photo: IG)
Aditya Uppal (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 27, 2026 18:42:31 IST

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Who Is Aditya Uppal? Actor Who Played ASP Omar Haider In Dhurandhar 2 Receiving Death Threats From Pakistan Saying ‘Tujhe Maar Denge’

Dhurandhar 2 actor Aditya Uppal recently shared insights into his portrayal of ASP Omar Haider, a character believed to be inspired by real-life officer Omar Hamid. He revealed that Hamid is aware of his performance and has even checked out his social media, though Uppal chose not to reach out in order to respect his privacy.

In the film, Uppal’s Omar Haider plays a crucial role in uncovering Hamza’s truth following the brutal killing of his superior, SP Chaudhary Aslam (played by Sanjay Dutt). His intense confrontation with Yalina (Sara Arjun), along with the post-credit sequence featuring Lt. General Shamshad Khan (Raj Zutushi), emerged as some of the film’s standout moments.

Reflecting on the film’s impact, Uppal admitted that the sudden surge in recognition has been overwhelming. He described Dhurandhar 2 as a defining milestone in his career—one that has made him more mindful about the projects he chooses going forward.

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Speaking about Hamid, Uppal mentioned in an interview that he later discovered the officer had visited his Instagram profile. Despite this, he refrained from initiating contact. He also shared that his name has now been added to Hamid’s Wikipedia page under the “popular culture” section, calling it a significant and humbling moment.

He said, “Ek toh Pakistan se messages aa rahe hai. UAE se messages aa rahe hai. There’s a very famous man, a well-read man, an articulate CEO of a global brand, who keeps messaging me on Instagram that he loved the film. And he’s a Pakistani by birth, stays in Dubai. He made me connect with the real Omar Hamid, who’s very much active in Karachi. He tags me in his posts.”

However, Uppal also addressed the darker side of the attention. He said, “Pakistan se mujhe darawane messages bhi aa rahe hai. Kai log keh rahe hai ki ‘tujhe maar denge. Milega toh chhodenge nahi’. Main kai logo ko bata raha hu ki ‘main ek actor hoon’. But you can’t reply to everyone.”

ALSO READ:   After Gender-Affirming Surgery Anaya Bangar Reacts To Trans Persons Amendment Bill 2026 Says ‘This Policy Gives Right To Exist As Who We Truly Are’

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Tags: Aditya DharAditya UppalASP Omar Haiderdhurandhar 2home-hero-pos-7Movie threats

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Who Is Aditya Uppal? Actor Who Played ASP Omar Haider In Dhurandhar 2 Receiving Death Threats From Pakistan Saying ‘Tujhe Maar Denge’

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Who Is Aditya Uppal? Actor Who Played ASP Omar Haider In Dhurandhar 2 Receiving Death Threats From Pakistan Saying ‘Tujhe Maar Denge’

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Who Is Aditya Uppal? Actor Who Played ASP Omar Haider In Dhurandhar 2 Receiving Death Threats From Pakistan Saying ‘Tujhe Maar Denge’
Who Is Aditya Uppal? Actor Who Played ASP Omar Haider In Dhurandhar 2 Receiving Death Threats From Pakistan Saying ‘Tujhe Maar Denge’
Who Is Aditya Uppal? Actor Who Played ASP Omar Haider In Dhurandhar 2 Receiving Death Threats From Pakistan Saying ‘Tujhe Maar Denge’
Who Is Aditya Uppal? Actor Who Played ASP Omar Haider In Dhurandhar 2 Receiving Death Threats From Pakistan Saying ‘Tujhe Maar Denge’

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