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Home > Lifestyle News > After Gender-Affirming Surgery Anaya Bangar Reacts To Trans Persons Amendment Bill 2026 Says ‘This Policy Gives Right To Exist As Who We Truly Are’

After Gender-Affirming Surgery Anaya Bangar Reacts To Trans Persons Amendment Bill 2026 Says ‘This Policy Gives Right To Exist As Who We Truly Are’

Just days after undergoing gender-affirming surgery in Thailand, cricketer-turned-content creator Anaya Bangar finds herself navigating a mix of personal triumph and public concern.

Anaya Bangar (Photo:IG)
Anaya Bangar (Photo:IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 27, 2026 18:02:23 IST

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After Gender-Affirming Surgery Anaya Bangar Reacts To Trans Persons Amendment Bill 2026 Says ‘This Policy Gives Right To Exist As Who We Truly Are’

Just days after undergoing gender-affirming surgery in Thailand, cricketer-turned-content creator Anaya Bangar finds herself navigating a mix of personal triumph and public concern. While the 25-year-old is embracing a long-awaited milestone, developments back home have left her unsettled.

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, cleared by Rajya Sabha on March 25, has triggered debate over curbing the right to self-identify one’s gender and introducing a more medicalised process. 

“I feel saddened by the removal of self-identification. For many of us, this isn’t just a policy change… It touches our dignity and our right to exist as who we truly are,” says Anaya. 

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She adds, “When that is questioned, it can feel like the community is being misunderstood or unfairly represented. Identity is deeply personal, and systems should support people rather than make them feel like they need to prove their existence to be accepted,”

She also points to the 2014 National Legal Services Authority v. Union of India (NALSA) judgement, as a turning point for the community, saying it recognised transgender persons as a third gender and affirmed the right to self-identification. “What concerns me the most is the possibility of moving backwards…The NALSA judgment was a recognition of our fundamental right to exist with dignity. 

For many of us, that judgment was the first time the system saw us, heard us, and gave us the space to live authentically without needing external validation. If identity becomes something that needs to be verified… it shifts from being a personal truth to something conditional and that can take away the very dignity the law once aimed to protect,” she says.

Even as the national debate unfolds, Anaya is navigating an intensely personal phase. “Personally, this past week has been both physically and emotionally intense. I’m still recovering and experiencing weakness, which is natural after a major surgery. But having my parents by my side and embracing me as their daughter has been one of the most meaningful moments of my life.” says the daughter of former cricketer Sanjay Bangar.

In a moving post that has captured the hearts of thousands, Anaya Bangar, daughter of former Indian cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar, shared a deeply personal update regarding her gender-affirming journey.

The Instagram post features a poignant image of Anaya in a hospital bed, with her father standing proudly and supportively by her side. The caption reflects a journey defined not just by medical milestones, but by the evolving strength of family bonds.

A Journey of Growth and Acceptance

Anaya’s message was one of raw honesty, acknowledging that the path to this moment wasn’t always easy for her or her family. She noted that true understanding often requires time and patience:

“Understanding, accepting, and standing by me took time. It wasn’t instant. There were moments of confusion, questions, and growth for all of us.”

Despite the challenges, she expressed profound gratitude for her father’s presence during what she described as one of the most important moments of her life. She highlighted that while his support “didn’t come overnight,” it eventually manifested as something “real, unconditional, and strong.”

Major Milestones in 2026

The post comes amidst a series of significant life events for the young cricketer and influencer:

Successful Surgery: Anaya recently underwent skin graft vaginoplasty at the WIH International Hospital, a step she described as a “very important step” in her long journey.

Advocacy: Beyond her personal health, Anaya has been a vocal advocate for the community, recently using her platform to speak out against the Trans Bill 2026, calling for policy changes that respect the reality of identity.

ALSO READ:  Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda VIRAL Video: VIROSH Celebrates 1- Month Anniversary With Temple Visit, Shares Glimpses From Wedding To Forever Promises

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After Gender-Affirming Surgery Anaya Bangar Reacts To Trans Persons Amendment Bill 2026 Says ‘This Policy Gives Right To Exist As Who We Truly Are’

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After Gender-Affirming Surgery Anaya Bangar Reacts To Trans Persons Amendment Bill 2026 Says ‘This Policy Gives Right To Exist As Who We Truly Are’

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After Gender-Affirming Surgery Anaya Bangar Reacts To Trans Persons Amendment Bill 2026 Says ‘This Policy Gives Right To Exist As Who We Truly Are’
After Gender-Affirming Surgery Anaya Bangar Reacts To Trans Persons Amendment Bill 2026 Says ‘This Policy Gives Right To Exist As Who We Truly Are’
After Gender-Affirming Surgery Anaya Bangar Reacts To Trans Persons Amendment Bill 2026 Says ‘This Policy Gives Right To Exist As Who We Truly Are’
After Gender-Affirming Surgery Anaya Bangar Reacts To Trans Persons Amendment Bill 2026 Says ‘This Policy Gives Right To Exist As Who We Truly Are’

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