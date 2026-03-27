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Home > Entertainment News > Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda VIRAL Video: VIROSH Celebrates 1- Month Anniversary With Temple Visit, Shares Glimpses From Wedding To Forever Promises

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda VIRAL Video: VIROSH Celebrates 1- Month Anniversary With Temple Visit, Shares Glimpses From Wedding To Forever Promises

The newly married couple was recently seen visiting the Bhakta Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Anantapur, where they were greeted by a massive crowd. Smiling and waving, the duo acknowledged the love and expressed heartfelt gratitude

Vijay-Rashmika (Photo: IG)
Vijay-Rashmika (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 27, 2026 16:36:59 IST

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Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda VIRAL Video: VIROSH Celebrates 1- Month Anniversary With Temple Visit, Shares Glimpses From Wedding To Forever Promises

After keeping their relationship away from the spotlight for years, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are now delighting fans with glimpses of their life after marriage—and the internet can’t get enough.

The newly married couple was recently seen visiting the Bhakta Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Anantapur, where they were greeted by a massive crowd. Smiling and waving, the duo acknowledged the love and expressed heartfelt gratitude to those gathered. Several photos and videos from the visit have since gone viral, showing them offering prayers and seeking blessings together.

One-Month Wedding Anniversary Post

Marking a month of togetherness, the couple shared emotional notes along with special moments from their wedding festivities.

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Vijay posted a series of pictures from their wedding and sangeet, along with a behind-the-scenes video from their grand Hyderabad reception. Reflecting on life’s milestones, he spoke about how such moments leave a lasting impact and cherished memories. He also mentioned that as they return to work, he wanted to take a moment to thank everyone who made their celebrations unforgettable.

Rashmika, too, commemorated the milestone by sharing unseen pictures from the wedding. Expressing disbelief at how quickly time has passed, she described marriage as something that once felt distant but now feels beautifully real. She also thanked the women who stood by her side through the journey, calling their support “forever kind of love.”

About Their Wedding Celebrations

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot on 26 February in Udaipur, followed by a star-studded reception in Hyderabad on 4 March.

In a heartfelt gesture after their wedding, the couple arranged for sweets to be distributed across multiple cities in India. Sharing a note on X, they expressed their desire to celebrate the occasion with people across the country, saying that no celebration in India is complete without mithai and food.

They revealed that trucks carrying sweets were sent out nationwide on 1 March, along with plans for annadanam at several temples, seeking blessings from all. Cities including Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kochi, and many more were part of this grand celebration of love.

ALSO READ:  Dhruv Rathee Takes A Dig At Dhurandhar 2 Calling It ‘WhatsApp Forward Movie,’ Lacking Real-World Credibility

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Tags: rashmika mandannarashmika vijay viral videoVijay Deverakondaviral videoViRosh wedding

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Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda VIRAL Video: VIROSH Celebrates 1- Month Anniversary With Temple Visit, Shares Glimpses From Wedding To Forever Promises

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Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda VIRAL Video: VIROSH Celebrates 1- Month Anniversary With Temple Visit, Shares Glimpses From Wedding To Forever Promises

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Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda VIRAL Video: VIROSH Celebrates 1- Month Anniversary With Temple Visit, Shares Glimpses From Wedding To Forever Promises
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda VIRAL Video: VIROSH Celebrates 1- Month Anniversary With Temple Visit, Shares Glimpses From Wedding To Forever Promises
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda VIRAL Video: VIROSH Celebrates 1- Month Anniversary With Temple Visit, Shares Glimpses From Wedding To Forever Promises
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda VIRAL Video: VIROSH Celebrates 1- Month Anniversary With Temple Visit, Shares Glimpses From Wedding To Forever Promises

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