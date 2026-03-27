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Home > Entertainment News > Dhruv Rathee Takes A Dig At Dhurandhar 2 Calling It ‘WhatsApp Forward Movie,’ Lacking Real-World Credibility

Dhruv Rathee Takes A Dig At Dhurandhar 2 Calling It ‘WhatsApp Forward Movie,’ Lacking Real-World Credibility

YouTuber and political commentator Dhruv Rathee has stirred fresh controversy after criticising Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, claiming the film seems to draw more from “WhatsApp forwards” than actual events.

Dhruv Rathee Takes A Dig At Dhurandhar 2 (Photo: IG/Imdb)
Dhruv Rathee Takes A Dig At Dhurandhar 2 (Photo: IG/Imdb)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: March 27, 2026 14:19:45 IST

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Dhruv Rathee Takes A Dig At Dhurandhar 2 Calling It ‘WhatsApp Forward Movie,’ Lacking Real-World Credibility

YouTuber and political commentator Dhruv Rathee has stirred fresh controversy after criticising Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, claiming the film seems to draw more from “WhatsApp forwards” than actual events.

In a recent video, Dhruv took a pointed swipe at filmmaker Aditya Dhar, questioning the authenticity of the film’s narrative. He argued that instead of presenting a grounded or fact-based story, the film relies heavily on exaggerated and unverified claims often seen circulating on social media.

In his video titled “Dhurandhar 2 Exposed – What They Don’t Show You,” he went further, alleging that the film not only misrepresents reality but also undermines the intelligence of viewers. Referring to the disclaimer that labels the movie as a “fictional work inspired by real events,” Dhruv described it as a legal workaround.

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He remarked that Dhar had effectively built a cinematic universe out of WhatsApp forwards, adding that calling the film “inspired by WhatsApp forwards” would have been more accurate than “inspired by real events.”

Addressing the film’s depiction of demonetisation, Dhruv argued that it is portrayed as a masterstroke, whereas the reality was far more complex. He questioned the logic behind such a large-scale decision for what he described as a relatively smaller issue.

To counter the film’s narrative, he cited studies and reports from the Reserve Bank of India, and also referred to reports of deaths and health emergencies among people who stood in long ATM queues during the demonetisation period.

He further raised questions directed at the Election Commission of India and the Supreme Court of India, asking whether it is legally permissible to depict a national political party as anti-national in a film.

Dhruv also alleged that the movie blends fiction with selective realities to promote a particular political leader, warning that such an approach could set a precedent for similar films in the future.

This isn’t the first time he has criticised the project—he has earlier labelled it as “propaganda” and accused Dhar of pushing a specific narrative. His latest remarks have further fuelled the ongoing debate around the film’s intent and portrayal.

Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh along with an ensemble cast, continues to perform strongly at the box office and has been praised by a section of viewers for its scale and action. At the same time, it has faced criticism from others over its depiction of events and themes. So far, neither Dhar nor the film’s team has issued an official response to Dhruv’s latest comments.

ALSO READ:  What to Watch This Weekend on OTT (March 27-29, 2026): 6 New Movies and Shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Apple TV+ and More

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Tags: Aditya DharDhruv Ratheedhurandhar 2ranveer singh

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Dhruv Rathee Takes A Dig At Dhurandhar 2 Calling It ‘WhatsApp Forward Movie,’ Lacking Real-World Credibility

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Dhruv Rathee Takes A Dig At Dhurandhar 2 Calling It ‘WhatsApp Forward Movie,’ Lacking Real-World Credibility

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Dhruv Rathee Takes A Dig At Dhurandhar 2 Calling It ‘WhatsApp Forward Movie,’ Lacking Real-World Credibility
Dhruv Rathee Takes A Dig At Dhurandhar 2 Calling It ‘WhatsApp Forward Movie,’ Lacking Real-World Credibility
Dhruv Rathee Takes A Dig At Dhurandhar 2 Calling It ‘WhatsApp Forward Movie,’ Lacking Real-World Credibility
Dhruv Rathee Takes A Dig At Dhurandhar 2 Calling It ‘WhatsApp Forward Movie,’ Lacking Real-World Credibility

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