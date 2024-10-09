Sabrina Carpenter Has THIS To Say About Pop Icon Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter is well-known for her hit songs like 'Please Please Please' and 'Espresso'. Carpenter is producing 'A Nonsense Christmas' with OBB Pictures under her At Last Productions banner.

Singer Sabrina Carpenter appreciated Taylor Swift for her continuous support and precious advice that helps her always, reported People.

She said, “You just watch her, like, walk in a room and it’s very easy to understand that she’s so composed, she’s graceful, she’s gracious,” said Carpenter.

She also opened up about the advice given to her while tackling the fame.

“I wouldn’t say it’s, like, a verbal thing as much as just, like, she’s very supportive of me and knows who I am as a person and is very supportive of that. So I’m grateful for that,” Carpenter said, reported People.

Meanwhile, on the worker front, Singer Sabrina Carpenter will appear in ‘A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter’, which is a holiday variety music special set for premiere on December 6.

The streaming giant Netflix made an announcement on September 19.

Carpenter will perform songs from her holiday-themed EP ‘Fruitcake’ as well as other Christmas season classics. “The holidays have always been so special to me,” Carpenter said in a statement, adding, “I am excited to bring my take to a classic holiday variety show, infusing my love of music and comedy to make something that is uniquely me.” Carpenter’s new album ‘Short n’ Sweet’ debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200.

(With Inputs From ANI)

