In a blow to electronic music fans, the highly-anticipated Mumbai debut of Circoloco India was called off just hours before it was scheduled to kick off on April 19. The event, which was slated to take place at Jio World Garden in Bandra Kurla Complex had already caused quite a stir amongst the concertgoers waiting for the world-renowned Ibiza rave brand to make its India debut. What was supposed to be a high-tempo musical fiesta soon morphed into confusion as people got to find out why the show was abruptly cancelled. Organisers later revealed that the show had to be canceled due to a lack of regulatory approvals and the fact that the required permissions weren’t granted. The sudden turn of events has kicked off an interesting debate on safety regulations and event approvals in Mumbai.

What Did the Organisers Say About the Cancellations?

Organisers of Circoloco India released an official statement on their social media handles saying that the event was called off outside of their control and that they were compliant with all rules and regulations laid down by the government.

“The organisers have not received any permissions required. We have complete respect and will follow all orders and directions given by the government,” the statement said.

They further apologised to the fans and ticket holders and said refunds would be processed for all the tickets and table bookings. The refund process would be completed in due time.

Is There Any Connection Between The 9×9 Controversy And The Cancellation Of The Show?

No official confirmation has linked the two, but the timing has come under close scrutiny. The show was cancelled days after the controversial 9×9 (999999999) techno event at NESCO, Goregaon East on April 11. Two MBA students died from a suspected drug overdose.

Initial investigations pointed towards MDMA also known as ecstasy or molly. An alleged drug supplier has since been detained over the issue and the case is still under investigation. The tragic incident seems to have sparked a crackdown on large public events in Mumbai.

Have Authorities Been More Strict About Events in Mumbai?

After the 9×9 tragedy, local civic authorities including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are thought to have been at a higher alert regarding mass events, especially music festivals and outdoor crowds.

While officials have yet to directly connect the Circoloco cancellation to the tragedy, the denial of permits suggest a more cautious approach. Organisers of events around the city may now be subjected to stricter checks and compliance before they can be approved.

How Did the Music Community Respond to the CancellationThe cancelation has been seen as a blow for the burgeoning electronic music scene in India. Circoloco’s Mumbai event was supposed to feature a strong line-up of local and international talent, including ANSWER, Jamback, Mau P, Chris Stussy, Marco Carola and Michael Bibi.

Fans flooded social media with their disappointment, with many questioning the decision’s last-minute nature. Others questioned whether India’s infrastructure and regulation were prepared for global music events.

What Now for Ticket Holders and Future Events?

Organisers have confirmed that full refunds are being given for tickets and table bookings. Though this does provide some consolation, the incident does highlight the potential gaps in event scheduling and approvals in India. It has been suggested that organisers may need to work on getting clearerances well in advance of the event and staying in touch with authorities. As for fans, there is a hope that such back slashes will not stop international acts from bringing top-tier music to India in the future.

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