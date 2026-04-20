Archana Puran Singh Breaks Silence On ‘Unlucky’ Phase With Kapil Sharma Show, Says She Is Not Getting Film Offers- Here’s Why

For more than four decades, Archana Puran Singh has been a household name from Hindi cinema to television with her varied roles in comic, negative and supporting characters. From her notable work in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Raja Hindustani to her popular run on The Kapil Sharma Show, the veteran actress has done it across generations. Yet, in a recent open admission, Archana revealed an unexpected negative consequence of her long-running comedy show. The veteran actress said that the Kapil Sharma Show has actually hurt her film career, and she is now struggling to get roles after four decades in the industry.

Has The Kapil Sharma Show Hurt Archana Puran Singh’s Film Career?

Archana confessed that her hectic schedule on The Kapil Sharma Show has left her with very little time to work on films. The actress joined the comedy show in 2019, replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu and soon became an integral part of the program, but at a cost.

As per the actress, having to shoot nearly 100 episodes per year during the show’s television stint, she had very little (if at all) room for films. She said she had to say no to several international shoots (where she would have to travel for a longer period of time) because of the show’s schedule.

Why Did Filmmakers Stop Approaching Her For Offers?

Ultimately, the repeated no’s led to the filmmakers stopping coming her way. Archana said she had turned down offers over the years, and that’s why the filmmakers stopped approaching her.

What started as an issue of scheduling, turned out to be a lifelong problem (for her).

She said the director’s and producer’s of the industry, perhaps, got the idea that she was either not interested or simply not available for films. This, she added, is why she is in the situation where she gets very fewer offers.

Is Typecasting The Other Reason Behind Fewer Film Offers?

Archana said typecasting is another factor which has limited her.

She said she is disappointed that filmmakers have started seeing her as a television star and not an actor. She said many in the industry see her “as somebody who sits on a chair and laughs” (a reference to her role in the comedy show). Hence, she said, it is hard for her to convince the filmmakers of her acting calibre.

How ‘Toaster’ was potentially a turning point for Archana Puran Singh?

Archana Puran Singh is ready for a new beginning with her film Toaster where she reunites with Rajkummar Rao. The reason being that Rao saw her performance in their previous film and offered her the role. The actress said that Toaster was a crucial film for her and she is hopeful that it will lead to more film offers. With this new project, she also hopes to step into the world of films again rather than just being known for her television work.

Is Comedy Changing And Affecting Artists Like Archana Puran Singh?

On the changing trends in entertainment in general, the actress also mentioned that the new-age comedy is now being influenced by the global trends. The younger audiences especially Gen-Z are open to new forms of comedy. Whereas the old-timey humour is still relevant in states of Punjab and Haryana.

She did, however, mention that there are many restrictions in comedy nowadays and this is not a good thing. Due to the rising sensitivity of people, comedians are finding it difficult to perform their act as they did before. But Archana Puran Singh is hopeful that after this film as well as her popularity, she will be able to come back to the film world with fewer compromises.

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