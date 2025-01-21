Saif Ali Khan To Be Discharged Today: Sources

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was receiving treatment at Lilavati Hospital after being attacked by a robber, is reportedly set to be discharged today, January 21. The actor was admitted to the hospital on January 16 following a burglary attempt at his Bandra home, during which he was stabbed and suffered multiple injuries, including one near his thoracic spine. Fortunately, he is now stable and recovering.

Dr. Nitin Dange from Lilavati Hospital confirmed the news earlier today. According to media sources, the discharge paperwork was completed last night, and Saif is expected to leave the hospital sometime between 10 am and noon. Although other media sources could not verify the news, sources had previously mentioned that Saif was originally scheduled to be discharged on Monday. However, doctors decided to keep him under observation for an additional day before releasing him.