Home > Entertainment > Saiyaara’s Title Track Grabs Number One Spot On Global Spotify Chart, Tanishk Bagchi Celebrates World Domination

Saiyaara’s Title Track Grabs Number One Spot On Global Spotify Chart, Tanishk Bagchi Celebrates World Domination

Tanishk Bagchi celebrates as Saiyaara tops Spotify's Global Viral chart, the first Bollywood track to do so. This milestone marks Indian music’s global breakthrough, proving its universal appeal and redefining its international presence.

Saiyaara Hits No.1 Globally: Indian Music Soars!
Saiyaara Hits No.1 Globally: Indian Music Soars!

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: July 27, 2025 14:42:00 IST

The title track from the film “Saiyaara,” which was co-composed by Tanishk Bagchi, has achieved the highly sought-after Number 1 spot on Spotify’s Global Viral chart, which is a first for Indian music. This record-breaking feat is the first time that a Bollywood song has attained such great achievement, outshining foreign giants Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga. broadcasting the news with superlatives of pride, composer Tanishk Bagchi, who co-wrote the track with Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami, declared, “Indian music isn’t on the rise it’s already soaring. Saiyaara proves it.”

 His words capture the euphoria and validation of several in the Indian music community because the song’s international appeal explodes myths regarding Bollywood melodies having a limited global outreach.

Saiyaara Breaks Barriers: A Global Soundwave

For many years, Indian film music has been the preferred beverage of Indian nationals both in India and abroad, but it has never been able to make it onto the mainstream international charts. The ascent of ‘Saiyaara’ signals a paradigm shift wherein racy melodies, evocative lyrics (by Irshad Kamil), and fresh voices (by Faheem Abdullah) became a weapon across linguistic and cultural barriers. 

Virality surely owes a lot to the action on Instagram Reels and TikTok, where short, catchy snippets touched the hearts of the global public, urging them to explore the full song on streaming platforms. This bottom-up development, more grounded in audience participation than in traditional marketing, signals how the web can help overcome some of those fault lines.

The emotive appeal of the themes of love and longing that has surfaced from this song seems to resonate deeply with listeners everywhere across the globe, giving no credit to the centuries-old theory of the value of a song based solely on its birth.

Beyond Bollywood: The Future of Indian Music’s Global Footprint

Tanishk Bagchi’s confident statement “Indian music isn’t on the rise it’s already flying” holds strong credibility in the industry. It proves that there is increasing assurance among Indian composers and artists regarding their worldwide prospects. Indian music has been considered a niche genre for far too long, but ‘Saiyaara’s’ success on an international stage like Spotify turns this fact on its head. It’s not just about this one song; it’s a flag of hope for millions of independent musicians and music composers who dream of greater exposure.

There is a lot of hope for India’s effusive and yet dormant potential to create interest among people the world over. Saiyaara’s success might become the very key which would allow many more Indian songs to gain some essential momentum globally thereby allowing greater collaboration in return, thus causing Indian sounds to become an inseparable part of the mainstream global musical world. It’s a strong declaration that Indian music is not merely local but a force with global appeal, poised to occupy its place on the global platform.

Also Read: Saiyaara Soars Past ₹200 Crore Mark, Proving Romantic Dramas Are Back And Bigger Than Ever At The Box Office!

Tags: SaiyaaraSaiyaara viral songTanishk Bagchi Saiyaara

RELATED News

Billy Joel Says Elton John’s Rehab Remarks Hurt Him: He Thought I Needed Real Rehab
Who Is Vineet Kumar Singh’s Wife Ruchira Singh? Chhaava Star Welcomes Baby Boy After Three Years Of Marriage
Taylor Swift Pauses For Love With Travis Kelce, Now Back In LA Crafting A Mysterious ‘Top Secret’ Project!
Kareena Kapoor’s Hilarious Post On Taimur And Jeh Is Everybody’s Mom
Selena Gomez Would Prefer THIS Dessert Instead Of Wedding Cake On Her Big Day With Benny Blanco

LATEST NEWS

What Is Gyan Bharatam Mission? PM Modi Launches For Digitising Ancient Manuscripts
Punjab: Inter-Services Intelligence Backed Arms Smuggling Network Busted
Ricky Ponting Urges India To Back Sai Sudharsan at No. 3, Cites England’s Success With Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope
Is Israel Responding To Global Pressure? Daily Tactical Pauses In Military Operations Announced In Gaza
Charles Leclerc’s Rain Warnings Echo Ferrari Trouble
No Second Chance: WWE Rules Out Alberto El Patron Despite AAA Acquisition
Gold Price Today: Will Gold Stay Pressured Or Break Out? Expectations For 22K & 24K Rates This Week
Is Hamas Stealing Gaza Aid? Here’s What USAID Analysis Found
Saiyaara’s Title Track Grabs Number One Spot On Global Spotify Chart, Tanishk Bagchi Celebrates World Domination
ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena Beats Alex Windsor In AEW Collision Showstopper
Saiyaara’s Title Track Grabs Number One Spot On Global Spotify Chart, Tanishk Bagchi Celebrates World Domination

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Saiyaara’s Title Track Grabs Number One Spot On Global Spotify Chart, Tanishk Bagchi Celebrates World Domination

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Saiyaara’s Title Track Grabs Number One Spot On Global Spotify Chart, Tanishk Bagchi Celebrates World Domination
Saiyaara’s Title Track Grabs Number One Spot On Global Spotify Chart, Tanishk Bagchi Celebrates World Domination
Saiyaara’s Title Track Grabs Number One Spot On Global Spotify Chart, Tanishk Bagchi Celebrates World Domination
Saiyaara’s Title Track Grabs Number One Spot On Global Spotify Chart, Tanishk Bagchi Celebrates World Domination

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?