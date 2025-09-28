Salim-Sulaiman On Success And Spirit: ‘Culture Has The Power To Connect People Across Boundaries’

Beneath a sky radiant with festive hues, the Global Garba Fest took place in Delhi with unparalleled enthusiasm. The evening’s highlights included not only the thrilling performance by the renowned duo Salim-Sulaiman but also their honest insights shared during an exclusive chat with NewsX correspondent, Thomas.

Salim Merchant reflected on their path and acknowledged, “we have a long way ahead, and success remains distant for us to achieve.” His statements, straightforward yet meaningful, held the burden of an artist who will not settle down despite years of acclaim and a devoted audience.

Sulaiman Merchant on the other hand expressed his views on how music attains its richest significance when it connects with culture. He described how the abundance of everyday customs intertwined with elements of North Indian ceremonies, Durga Puja, Navratri, and Dussehra forms a tapestry that unites communities. The famed brothers, whose tunes have turned into the background for innumerable festivities, also imparted a touching reminder to their listeners: celebrations are most vibrant when observed with safety and attentiveness, a sentiment they conveyed for both Navratri and Diwali alike.

The festival’s magnificence was heightened by the massive involvement of the audience. Shivani Datta, Director of Fusion Sphere Media & Concepts Limited, eloquently stated: “The tremendous reaction to our inaugural night confirms our conviction that culture can unite people beyond borders.” For Delhi, this is a significant occasion… where each person contributes to the spirit and vibrancy of Navratri.”

Amidst the vibrant rhythms of Garba and the profound insights of Salim-Sulaiman, the evening transformed into more than just an occasion it highlighted how music, tradition, and humility can gracefully intertwine.

