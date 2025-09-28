‘I Was Told My Face Was Not Good’: Vijay’s Journey From Ilaya Thalapathy To Thalapathy And His Rise In Dravidian Politics

The jubilant atmosphere at actor-politician Vijay’s rally in Karur on Saturday was transformed into a nightmare with a stampede claiming 39 lives, including children and women, and leaving nearly 100 injured. Distressing scenes from hospitals depicted family members looking for their relatives, as the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) rushed to distribute relief.

The tragedy has put a shadow on Vijay’s political entry. However, it is in the backdrop of sorrow and mayhem that the superstar reenacted his vow to public life, informing supporters he had sacrificed the height of his cinema career for politics. “I have discarded the salary, I have discarded the stardom. I’m here as your Vijay, with faith in you all,” he proclaimed once at the TVK Vijay Maanadu event.

“I Was Told My Face Is Not Good”: Vijay’s Early Cinema Struggles

Reflecting on his humble origins, Vijay once remembered being taunted when he entered Tamil cinema. “I was told that my face is not good, I am not a great personality, my style is not good, even my hair and my walk were not good. They shamed me like this,” he said. And what critics had written off as weaknesses, he transformed into assets, gradually finding himself among the largest stars of Indian cinema.

From Child Star to Kollywood Superstar

Vijay’s first appearance was as a child artist in Vetri (1984), followed by roles including Rajinikanth’s Naan Sigappu Manithan. In 1992, he debuted as a hero with Naalaiya Theerpu. Success did not come easily; it was only with Rasigan (1994) that he tasted his first commercial hit. Despite critical disdain, the film gave him the moniker Ilaya Thalapathy (Young Commander) a title that would define his fan base for decades.

From there, Vijay’s climb was unstoppable. His movies started shattering box-office records, built around his charm. For others, he became the heir to Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan an actor whose popularity cut across generations.

Ilaya Thalapathy to Thalapathy

For 30 years, Vijay was known as Ilaya Thalapathy. But in 2017, with Atlee’s Mersal, the prefix “Ilaya” was dropped. He was credited simply as Thalapathy (Commander), a symbolic shift from rising star to undisputed leader. Fans celebrated the change with fervor, seeing in it not just a cinematic evolution but a political foreshadowing.

The Leap into Politics with Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK)

On February 2, 2024, Vijay formally joined politics by launching Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK). He made BJP an ideological opponent, DMK a political one, and assured that TVK would not toe any line. Taking a cue from Tamil Nadu’s political past, he called upon the likes of C.N. Annadurai and M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) to position TVK as a generation change.

Analysts expect Vijay to fight from Madurai with a possibility of emerging as a Chief Ministerial candidate. His strategy is a replica of MGR’s using on-screen popularity to gain political credibility, particularly among young and first-time voters.

Comparison with MGR and the Roadblocks Ahead

Comparisons with MGR cannot be avoided. Like MGR, Vijay has enormous mass pull and the potential to relate emotionally with people. But analysts warn that MGR’s political trajectory was erected over decades with an ideological foundation in the DMK before establishing AIADMK. Vijay, on the other hand, has started his party at the height of stardom, looking for instant political returns.

The Karur stampede highlights both his forté and his weakness: the appeal to attract large numbers, but also the pitfalls of mishandling. Detractors hold out the disaster as proof of the capriciousness of fan-organised mobilisation, while defenders suggest that Vijay’s speedy response bringing ambulances, water, and assistance to victims demonstrates his crisis leadership.

From Cinema Commander to People’s Leader

Vijay’s own life is like a movie script ridiculed for his appearance in the beginning, hailed as Thalapathy by millions, and now poised on the brink of wielding power in Tamil Nadu politics. Karur tragedy can halt his pace, but it also shows the stakes of his ride: shifting from a popular star to a credible political figure. Whether Vijay’s foray from Kollywood to politics is a historic metamorphosis or an ephemeral experiment will be determined in the battlefield of 2026.

ALSO READ: Karur Stampede: Will Vijay’s Political Image Tarnish Ahead Of Tamil Nadu 2026 Elections?