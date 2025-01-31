Salman Khan’s Rakhi Sister Shweta Rohira Shares Heartfelt Post After Major Road Accident

In her social media update, she humorously described how life suddenly took an unexpected turn, comparing the incident to a dramatic film moment.

Shweta Rohira, known as Salman Khan’s Rakhi sister, recently took to social media to share a moving post after she was involved in a severe road accident. The actress posted pictures from her hospital bed, where she appeared with multiple bandages, a bruised lip, and several fractures. In her candid post, Shweta recounted the harrowing accident and how she’s dealing with the aftermath of the incident.

Shweta began her post with a lighthearted reference to life’s unpredictability, quoting Shah Rukh Khan’s popular song Kal Ho Na Ho. “Life is full of surprises, isn’t it? One moment, you’re humming #kalhonaho and planning to tackle your day. The next moment, life decides to say, ‘Hold my chai,’ and sends a bike your way,” she wrote, describing how she went from walking to suddenly flying through the air before landing in forced rest due to the accident.

Here is her Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Rohira (@shwetarohira)

Despite the pain and suffering, Shweta maintained a positive outlook. “Fractured bones, bruises, and endless hours in bed—this wasn’t in my to-do list,” she humorously reflected. She also acknowledged that the universe might have intended to teach her a lesson in patience, or perhaps give her a starring role in her very own hospital drama.

In a profound statement, Shweta spoke about resilience and growth through adversity. “The truth is, sometimes life shakes us to break us, only to rebuild us stronger. After all, destruction paves the way for construction,” she shared, reassuring her fans that she would come back stronger with renewed energy.

Shweta, who was once married to actor Pulkit Samrat, has been a part of Salman Khan’s life as his Rakhi sister for many years. She had previously tied the knot with Pulkit in 2014, but the couple parted ways a year later. Pulkit Samrat went on to marry actress Kriti Kharbanda in a private ceremony in 2024.

Despite the challenges, Shweta’s message of hope and resilience struck a chord with her followers, who expressed their support and well-wishes for her recovery.

