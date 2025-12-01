LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
INDIA bloc bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump elon musk INDIA bloc bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump elon musk INDIA bloc bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump elon musk INDIA bloc bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump elon musk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
INDIA bloc bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump elon musk INDIA bloc bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump elon musk INDIA bloc bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump elon musk INDIA bloc bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump elon musk
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru Get Married in Secret Coimbatore Ceremony? Reports Say…

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru Get Married in Secret Coimbatore Ceremony? Reports Say…

The Family Man director Raj Nidimoru and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu have been making headlines due to their dating rumours. Although they’ve never confirmed their relationship, the two have been seen together on several occasions. Viral reports suggest that the director and the actress might be gearing up for a quiet wedding.

Raj Nidimoru and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu to get married today. (Representative Image: X)
Raj Nidimoru and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu to get married today. (Representative Image: X)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: December 1, 2025 11:50:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru Get Married in Secret Coimbatore Ceremony? Reports Say…

The Family Man director Raj Nidimoru and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu have been making headlines due to their dating rumours. Although they’ve never confirmed their relationship, the two have been seen together on several occasions. Now, several media reports suggest that Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married to Raj Nidimoru today at the Ling Bhairavi Temple inside Isha Yoga Centre. 

According to reports, “The wedding happened at the Ling Bhairavi Temple inside Isha Yoga Centre early morning.” There were a total of 30 guests. 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru Wedding? 

Viral reports suggest that the director and the actress might be gearing up for a quiet wedding. While nothing has been verified, a Filmbeat report claims the two tied the knot on Monday, December 1. Neither Samantha Ruth Prabhu nor Raj Nidimoru confirmed the news. 

Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife Shhyamali Shares Cryptic Post 

Ahead of the Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru wedding rumours, a social media post by Nidimoru’s ex-wife, Shhyamali De, has added more fuel to the fire. She shared a cryptic quote on Instagram that read, “Desperate people do desperate things,” from author Michael Brooks. 

Although she didn’t mention any names, the timing of the post has sparked widespread speculation online. 

Who is Raj Nidimoru? 

Raj Nidimoru is an Indian-American filmmaker, screenwriter, and producer, best known as one-half of the renowned director duo Raj & DK. Their work is often noted for its quirky humour and fresh, innovative storytelling. His multiple projects include The Family Man, Farzi, Gun & Gulaavs, Citadel: Honey Bunny, Go Goa Gone, Stree and more. 

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 11:39 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: is samantha ruth prabhu mariredraj nidimoruRaj Nidimoru marry Samantha Ruth Prabhusamantha ruth prabhuSamantha Ruth Prabhu marriageSamantha Ruth Prabhu weddingwho is Raj Nidimoruwho is samantha prbhu husband

RELATED News

Raj Nidimoru Weds Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Social Media Buzzes After Ex Wife’s Cryptic Post

OTT Releases This Week (1–7 December 2025): New Movies and TV Shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and More

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Reacts With Anger After Media Calls Him ‘Sher Ki Khaal Mein Lomdi’, Fiery Twist, Watch Now

WATCH | Angry Jaya Bachchan Slams Paparazzi Again, Questions Media Training: ‘Kaha Se Aatey He?’, Triggers Huge Social Media Backlash

‘I’m Not Scared Of Trump,’ Josh Brolin Feels POTUS Has Changed After Presidency While Recalling Past Friendship With Him

LATEST NEWS

At 31, He Is India’s Youngest Billionaire From Chennai: Meet Aravind Srinivas, With A Net Worth Of Rs 21,190 Crore

Neo Kavach: India’s First Airbag For Bike Riders Launched, Check Price And Features

Vidya Wires IPO Listing On December 10: GMP Indicates 19% Premium- Key Details Investors Must Know

WATCH | Nita Ambani Surprises Staff Member With Birthday Celebration; Netizens React

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru Get Married in Secret Coimbatore Ceremony? Reports Say…

Jalebis In New Zealand: PM Christopher Luxon Makes Jalebis Live At Sikh Games, Netizen Calls Him ‘Coolest PM Ever’

Gold and Silver Price Today on December 1: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

‘Come Out Of Depression’: PM Modi’s Big Message For INDIA Bloc As Parliament Winter Session Kicks Off

Elon Musk Says Starlink Cannot Outperform Cell Towers In Cces Due To ‘Simple Physics’

Get Unlimited Calling And 2GB Data Per Day With Free Subscriptions For 198, Explore New Affordable Jio Plans

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru Get Married in Secret Coimbatore Ceremony? Reports Say…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru Get Married in Secret Coimbatore Ceremony? Reports Say…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru Get Married in Secret Coimbatore Ceremony? Reports Say…
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru Get Married in Secret Coimbatore Ceremony? Reports Say…
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru Get Married in Secret Coimbatore Ceremony? Reports Say…
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru Get Married in Secret Coimbatore Ceremony? Reports Say…

QUICK LINKS