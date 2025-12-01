Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru Get Married in Secret Coimbatore Ceremony? Reports Say…

The Family Man director Raj Nidimoru and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu have been making headlines due to their dating rumours. Although they’ve never confirmed their relationship, the two have been seen together on several occasions. Now, several media reports suggest that Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married to Raj Nidimoru today at the Ling Bhairavi Temple inside Isha Yoga Centre.

According to reports, “The wedding happened at the Ling Bhairavi Temple inside Isha Yoga Centre early morning.” There were a total of 30 guests.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru Wedding?



Viral reports suggest that the director and the actress might be gearing up for a quiet wedding. While nothing has been verified, a Filmbeat report claims the two tied the knot on Monday, December 1. Neither Samantha Ruth Prabhu nor Raj Nidimoru confirmed the news.

Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife Shhyamali Shares Cryptic Post

Ahead of the Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru wedding rumours, a social media post by Nidimoru’s ex-wife, Shhyamali De, has added more fuel to the fire. She shared a cryptic quote on Instagram that read, “Desperate people do desperate things,” from author Michael Brooks.

Although she didn’t mention any names, the timing of the post has sparked widespread speculation online.

Who is Raj Nidimoru?

Raj Nidimoru is an Indian-American filmmaker, screenwriter, and producer, best known as one-half of the renowned director duo Raj & DK. Their work is often noted for its quirky humour and fresh, innovative storytelling. His multiple projects include The Family Man, Farzi, Gun & Gulaavs, Citadel: Honey Bunny, Go Goa Gone, Stree and more.