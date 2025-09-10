Samsung trolls Apple over iPhone 17 launch, netizens in splits

California [US], September 10 (ANI): Soon after the launch of iPhone 17 series at an annual event, tech giant Samsung did not miss a chance to take a dig at Apple.

Samsung Mobile US revived its 2022 jab at Apple’s absence in the foldable race, reposting the old quip “Let us know when it folds” with “#iCant believe this is still relevant.”

During the “Awe Dropping” event, Apple unveiled its new collection, which includes iPhone Air, iPhone 17, AirPods Pro 3, and Apple Watch Series 11.

Taking potshots at iPhone 17’s 48MP camera prowess, Samsung’s US social media on X/Twitter quipped, “48MP x 3 still doesn’t equal 200MP #iCant!”

Another post poked fun at Apple’s delayed feature rollouts, saying: “#iCant believe people had to wait five years for Sleep Score.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook described iPhone Air as the thinnest iPhone ever made.

The new model is 5.6mm thick. CEO Tim Cook said it promises “pro performance in a thin and light design.”

The new iPhone Air comes with a 6.5-inch ProMotion display and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It also has 3,000 nits of peak brightness, as per The Verge.

The iPhone Air features a ceramic shield that encloses a titanium frame on both sides. Despite its sleek, lightweight design, Apple claims the new iPhone achieves unmatched power efficiency, thanks to iOS 26’s Adaptive Power feature and the advanced N1 wireless chip, which reduces energy consumption by up to 30 per cent.

The iPhone Air features a 48-megapixel dual camera system with a 12MP telephoto lens. The 18MP selfie camera supports Center Stage, a feature also on the regular iPhone 17, which automatically fits everyone into a photo, so you don’t have to rotate the phone into landscape mode. The device only supports eSIMs to “maximize” battery space.

Apple claims the iPhone Air delivers all-day battery life and is also rolling out a range of new accessories, including updated MagSafe options and custom-designed cases.iPhone Air features Apple’s new A19 Pro chipset. Tim Millet, vice president of platform architecture at Apple, said the new chip, with its six-core CPU, is the fastest smartphone processor on the market.

Apple has unveiled iPhone Air in black, white, gold and sky blue.

Apple’s new iPhone lineup includes four devices: the iPhone 17 base model; the iPhone 17 Pro; iPhone 17 Pro Max with a bigger display and 2-terabyte storage option; and the thin iPhone Air, as per CNN.

All the new iPhone models have gotten more damage-resistant, with new “ceramic shield” displays rather than glass screens.

The iPhone 17 Pro has been completely rebuilt for increased durability, a bigger battery and more memory. The new design should also enable it to better dissipate heat resulting from gains in performance. And the iPhone Air is built with “spacecraft titanium” to maintain durability despite its 5.6-millimeter edges. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.