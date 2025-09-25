LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Sanjay Dutt offers prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple, attends Bhasm Aarti

Sanjay Dutt offers prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple, attends Bhasm Aarti

Check out Mira Kapoor's sweet birthday wish for son Zain
Check out Mira Kapoor's sweet birthday wish for son Zain

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 25, 2025 08:57:07 IST

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 25 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt embarked on a spiritual journey to Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, seeking blessings at the Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Visuals from inside the temple show the actor taking part in the puja rituals and appearing deeply immersed in devotion alongside fellow visitors. Seated at the front, Sanjay was dressed in a simple ethnic attire as he made the visit amid the ongoing Navratri festivities.

https://x.com/ANI/status/1971004316883497350

The actor also attended Bhasm Aarti at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. He arrived at the temple premises during the early morning hours, surrounded by heavy security and temple authorities.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple, situated on the banks of the Shipra River in Ujjain, holds immense religious significance as one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva.

The Bhasm Aarti is one of the most revered rituals at the Mahakaleshwar Temple, performed during the auspicious Brahma Muhurta, between 3:30 and 5:30 AM. According to temple traditions, the ritual begins with the opening of Baba Mahakal’s doors in the early hours, followed by a holy bath with Panchamrit, a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey.

Coming to Sanjay Dutt’s work front, he was recently seen in ‘Baaghi 4’, also starring Tiger Shroff and Harnaaz Sandhu. The film made a decent opening at the box office, collecting Rs 13.20 crore on the first day.

“#Baaghi4 opens in double digits on Day 1, boosted by the 50 per cent off offer… The film’s performance now hinges on its Saturday and Sunday growth. #Baaghi4 [Week 1] Fri ₹ 13.20 cr. #India biz | Official Nett BOC | #Boxoffice,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X.

He also has films like “The Raja Saab’, ‘Dhurandhar’ and ‘KD – The Devil’ in the pipeline. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: ani-104ani-newsasian-news-internationalBollywood newsbreaking-newsbusiness newscurrent-newsentertainment newsindia newsindia-latest-newslatest newslive-newsnational-newsnews-headlinesnews-in-indianews-sitenews-websiteonline-newspolitical-newssports newsTop NewsWorld news

RELATED News

Meet Bhanu Khan, The OG Girl Replaced By Mona Singh In Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds Of Bollywood
Telangana High Court suspends Pawan Kalyan's 'OG' movie ticket price hike
"I got a chance to sing with Kishore Da in Mr. India," recalls Alisha Chinai; Shaan too pays tribute
Ammy Virk's Punjabi film 'Godday Godday Chaa 2' to be released on October 22
Singer Badshah injures his left eye during final show of the North America music tour

LATEST NEWS

"Extremely undiplomatic": South Asia analyst Kugelman slams Trump's UNGA address, says shows 'no reset' in India-US ties
Sanjay Dutt offers prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple, attends Bhasm Aarti
India needs 40x surge in non-fossil energy to meet Viksit Bharat 2047 vision: CII-EY report
India trounce Mongolia to get historic first win on futsal court
Stocks To Watch Today: BIG BLAST FOR TRADERS! TATA, Adani, Reliance All Three In Focus Along With Waaree Energies, YES Bank, Glenmark Pharma And Others
Himachal Pradesh HC seeks affidavit on service extension of Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena
Sudden diversion of Tel Aviv-bound flight to Saudi Arabia explained
Spitting On Roti: Ghaziabad Karim Hotel Worker Caught On Camera, Video Sparks Outrage
Refrigerators That Fit Every Budget and Festive Need
India face glitches but reach Asia Cup final after 41-run victory over Bangladesh
Sanjay Dutt offers prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple, attends Bhasm Aarti

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sanjay Dutt offers prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple, attends Bhasm Aarti

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sanjay Dutt offers prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple, attends Bhasm Aarti
Sanjay Dutt offers prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple, attends Bhasm Aarti
Sanjay Dutt offers prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple, attends Bhasm Aarti
Sanjay Dutt offers prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple, attends Bhasm Aarti

QUICK LINKS