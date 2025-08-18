Sarah Jessica Parker, the iconic Carrie Bradshaw, recently stated on a very firm tone that she doesn’t really care what some critics say about And Just Like That, a fresh reboot the Sex and The City show. Responses to the hate-watch culture as critics rose in a whirl of its cultural discussion and highlighted the media’s resilience in the face of criticisms.

Jessica Parker Brushing Off the Hate-Watch Label

In an interview with The New York Times, Parker shrugs off any contention that justified the belief that And Just Like That is a hate watch, a term some fans and critics have tagged the show with as an observation based on the urge just to critique rather than to enjoy it.

“I don’t think I have the constitution to have spent a lot of time thinking about that. We always worked incredibly hard to tell stories that were interesting or real. I guess I don’t really care. And the reason I don’t care is because it has been so enormously successful, and the connections it has made with audiences have been very meaningful,” Parker shared.

Although the show has provoked fierce criticism of new characters and plot lines, Parker insists that it is no different from having the right some critics have given the entertaining series, which boosted her confidence when she underscored that it was the greatest premiere series on HBO that year. Reacting to the show’s ending and Carrie’s finale, she said, “Absolutely. I feel good about her. I think she’s set up pretty well.”

A Cruel Legacy of Unaffected Criticism

Carrie Bradshaw was a cultural icon in herself, which landed her multiple Emmy and Golden Globes. Airing on HBO, And Just Like That nourished the legacy of Sex and The City by exploring modern themes related to aging, friendship and individual growth.

While some viewers criticise the show’s handling of characters, Parker focuses on its genuine connections with fans. Pretty Matches, her own production house has shaped the reboot, which highlights her multifaceted career as noth an actress and producer. As an artist, Parker is someone who is ready to accept both love and criticism with grace.

The Unstoppable Base of an Audience Bond

The issue wasn’t that hating any series is common, without a controversy on-screen, any film gains its appeal with time for its own audience base. In homage to the much-flourishing series, X, there are long strings of discussions on social media, some in defense of the bold rendition of new appealing story angles, while others wholeheartedly appreciate these new directions.

I’m wondering if the overflowing toilet in the series finale of And Just Like That is a shout out to all the hate watchers who called it And Just Like Crap #andjustlikecrap #andjustlikethat #hbo #andjustlikethatfinale #hbomax #sarahjessicaparker pic.twitter.com/POC3pe5XTq — Tony Lee Moral (@TonyLeeMoral) August 15, 2025

The resilience of Parker continues the narrative of women adapting to life in all its tousled ways. For her, the thing transcends loving narratives even as they grate against criticisms from viewers.

