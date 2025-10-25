Satish Shah Death Cause Revealed: How Did Veteran Actor Die? Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Star Passes Away At 74

Satish Shah Death Reason: Satish Shah, the veteran actor who everyone remembers as Indravadan from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, died on October 25. He was 74 and had struggled with kidney problems for a while.

People loved him for his comic timing, whether it was in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, or his TV hit Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. He turned up in crowd-pleasers like Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Fanaa, and Om Shanti Om too—always finding a way to leave his mark.

Back in 2008, he sat alongside Archana Puran Singh as a judge on Comedy Circus. Later, in 2015, he joined the Film and Television Institute of India society as a member.

Sad and shocked to inform you that well known actor & a great human being Satish Shah has expired an hour ago due to Kidney failure .

A great loss to the industry .

Om Shanti

🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/tWpXgwZJTr — TheAshokePanditShow (@ashokepanditshw) October 25, 2025

