Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Faces New Allegations In TMZ Documentary: Know Here

The TMZ documentary had some interviewees who claimed that Combs' parties were full of drugs and lewd activities.

Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, also known as P. Diddy, is currently under serious legal troubles after his arrest in September on charges which include racketeering, sex trafficking, and coercion.

Combs, who has pleaded not guilty, is being detained at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center and has been denied bail twice; his next trial appears set for May 5. Recently, TMZ released a documentary entitled ‘The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak-Offs’, which uncovered even more frivolous accusations against Combs, and new claims surfaced from those that knew about his lifestyle with celebrities.

Here’s What TMZ documentary revealed!

The TMZ documentary had some interviewees who claimed that Combs’ parties were full of drugs and lewd activities. One such interviewee was singer Tanea Wallace who also had some disturbing activities she claimed to have had a glimpse of at Diddy’s Miami mansion under the assumption that some children were involved. Ray J would be telling the documentary that he knew all the influential people were allegedly bribing off the accusers and moving away from Combs, although he seemed nervous about revealing more.

One of Combs’ earliest accusers was his ex-girlfriend of ten years, Cassie Ventura, who took Diddy to court over years of abuse and sexual assault. Diddy’s lawyers simply dismissed all the charges against him, labeling them as meritless.

Despite mounting accusations and a recent birthday behind bars, Combs got an emotional call from his seven children. “Thanks,” he said, as the seven kids made an Instagram post stating that, “I love y’all so much. Thank you all being strong and supporting me.”.

Recently, Combs’ lawyers filed another bail application under the grounds of “changed circumstances” and newly discovered evidence they feel will enable him to prepare for the trial out of prison. His lawyers believe this will make it easier for him to defend against the charges. In all previous attempts to secure bail, however, the court has rejected him as a potential threat to witnesses and a flight risk.

The long line of high-profile accusations has hung Combs’ career in uncertain balance, and legal experts are making predictions as to how the case would play out given the severity of the charges. And today, as he awaits his day in court, one of rap’s influential figures prepares to face a reckoning for his legacy.

ALSO READ: Was Jacqueline Fernandez Unaware Of Illicit Origin Of Gifts By Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar?