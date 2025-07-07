LIVE TV
Sean Diddy Gets Standing Ovation By Inmates On Return To Prison After Trial, Know Why?

Sean "Diddy" Combs received a standing ovation from inmates at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, inmates hailed his partial victory as a symbol of resilience.

Sean "Diddy" Combs

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 17:53:25 IST

Sean “Diddy” Combs, the renowned hip-hop legend, received a standing ovation from fellow inmates upon his return to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on July 2, 2025. 

This powerful courtroom victory has been described as a hope for Black imprisoned men in the US. His attorney, Marc Agnifilo, reported that the inmates’ applause was a rare show of admiration, with many expressing awe at Combs’ ability to “beat the government” on serious charges.

A Mixed Verdict in High-Profile Trial

On July 2, 2025, a Manhattan federal court jury delivered a split verdict in Combs’ high-profile trial. “Diddy’” was acquitted of the most severe charges racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking which carried potential life sentences.

However, he was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, offenses that could lead to a maximum of 20 years in prison, though his defense team estimates a sentence closer to 21 to 27 months under federal guidelines.

The trial featured testimony from 34 witnesses, including ex-girlfriends and professional associates. Combs’ former girlfriend Cassie Ventura gave testimony in the court, alleging Combs of abuse and forceful “freak off” sexual performances.

Inmates’ Reaction and Symbolic Impact

Combs was welcomed with a standing ovation by his fellow inmates after returning back from the court trial, the inmates are seeing this as a win-win situation against a formidable federal prosecution. 

Agnifilo recounted inmates saying, “We never get to see anyone who beats the government,” highlighting the emotional weight of the moment and  framing Combs as a figure of resilience in a system often perceived as stacked against them.

Diddy’s Ongoing Legal Challenges

Despite the verdicts, Combs remains in custody, with bail denied due to his perceived flight risk and criminal history, as noted by Judge Arun Subramanian. 

His sentencing is scheduled for October 2, 2025, with prosecutors seeking a term exceeding four years, while the defense argues for a shorter sentence, factoring in nearly 10 months already served.

