LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco are married! 'Calm Down' singer shares dreamy pictures from ceremony

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco are married! 'Calm Down' singer shares dreamy pictures from ceremony

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco are married! 'Calm Down' singer shares dreamy pictures from ceremony

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 28, 2025 08:42:07 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 28 (ANI): Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are finally married! The star couple exchanged nuptial vows during a beautiful, intimate wedding ceremony in California on Saturday.

Soon after, Selena shared pictures and videos, capturing their dreamy moments from the ceremony. She simply captioned the post with, “9.27.25.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DPH6AbikoLG/

In the Polaroid snaps, Selena and Benny could be seen embracing each other, holding hands, and soaking up the moment. While the first one shows a close-up of the couple, it is followed by another one of Selena’s flower bouquet.

One adorable photo shows the signer sitting on the ground, with Benny lying with his head on her lap.

For the wedding, the bride and groom wore stunning Ralph Lauren ensembles. While Selena Gomez looked amazing in a halter-style white gown with a dramatic open back and floral details, Benny Blanco opted for the classic black tuxedo and bow tie, as reported by People.

Reacting to the post, celebrities like Camila Cabello, Gordon Ramsay, and Amy Schumer extended their heartfelt greetings. The groom, Benny Blanco, also couldn’t help but adore his wife as he wrote, “my wife in real life.”

While fans were highly excited after Selena shared the first pictures from her wedding, not much was revealed about whether her famous friends, like Taylor Swift or Paris Hilton, were in attendance. The singer’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’ co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short were also expected on the guest list.

According to TMZ, Swift reached the Santa Barbara airport on Friday afternoon; however, she remained completely undercover with heavy security. She is likely to stay at a private rental home instead of a hotel due to security reasons.

Selena celebrated her bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas with friends Raquelle Stevens, Ashley Cook and Courtney Lopez, among others.

In an Instagram post, she shared several pictures of herself in “Bride” theme outfits, with one of them showing her in a veil with the embroidery of “bride to be.” The singer was also pictured relaxing on a luxury yacht, surrounded by friends, as they posed for pictures and shared fun moments.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DN63zYHD0os/

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement in December 2024, after dating for more than a year. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Benny BlancoCaliforniacelebrity newsentertainment newsselena gomezTaylor Swiftwedding

RELATED News

"Causes immense grief…": Rajinikanth expresses condolences over loss of lives in Karur stampede
Durga Puja 2025: Kolkata's Tridhara Akalbodhan remembers ancestors with cave art Durga Pandal
"My heart trembles": Kamal Haasan expresses condolences over Karur stampede deaths
Dulquer Salmaan announces Lokah sequel, Tovino Thomas to play lead
Durga Puja 2025: Guwahati's Chatribari Sarbajanin Debopujasthan Samity pay tribute to Indian soldiers at Durga Pandal

LATEST NEWS

Watch! Two Muslim Women Denied Entry At Kota Garba Event Despite Valid Passes, Video Goes Viral
Vasant Kunj molestation case: Delhi Police apprehend Chaitanyananda Saraswati in Agra
39 Dead at Vijay’s Rally: Why South India Worships Movie Stars And Politicians?
Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 strikes Myanmar
Watch: Emotional Minister Anbil Mahesh Breaks Down Visiting Karur Stampede Victims
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco are married! 'Calm Down' singer shares dreamy pictures from ceremony
Supreme Power Equipment Limited Strengthens Presence with INR 34.18 Cr Orders
Sanju Samson on brink of historic feat in Asia Cup final
Who Is Thalapathy Vijay? Stampede At His Rally Claims 39 Lives, Known As 1st Indian Actor To Charge Rs 200 Crore A Film
The news coming from Karur is deeply worrying: Union Minister L Murugan
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco are married! 'Calm Down' singer shares dreamy pictures from ceremony

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco are married! 'Calm Down' singer shares dreamy pictures from ceremony

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco are married! 'Calm Down' singer shares dreamy pictures from ceremony
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco are married! 'Calm Down' singer shares dreamy pictures from ceremony
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco are married! 'Calm Down' singer shares dreamy pictures from ceremony
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco are married! 'Calm Down' singer shares dreamy pictures from ceremony

QUICK LINKS