Selena Gomez Reveals One Thing She Is ‘Very Sensitive’ About After Dealing With It For Years, Know Here!

Selena Gomez has honestly been through the wringer with people picking her apart over her weight. The singer has been pretty open about how all the body-shaming over the years really messed with her head. We’re talking years of feeling insecure and struggling internally.

In an interview with Allure, Selena spoke about how she is sensitive to all comments passed on her weight on social media.

The singer has been digging into that with dialectical behaviour therapy (DBT) which, in plain English, is basically talk therapy for people who feel everything intensely.

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Body Shaming

Selena Gomez described DBT as “peeling away layers.” She’ll start tracing her feelings back, like, “Oh, that’s why this stings because it reminds me of when I was sick and gained weight.”

She even mentioned therapists handing out little cards with prompts on them to help walk you through your feelings when you get triggered. Honestly, it sounds helpful, but she admitted it’s tough work.

And she’s been super upfront about her bipolar diagnosis, too. She said finding that out was a huge relief, like, “Well, that explains a lot!” Before that, she’d talked about her battles with anxiety and depression. Girl’s been busy fighting battles most people never see.

Selena Gomez talks about dealing with Lupus diagnosis

And let’s not forget the lupus diagnosis. Back in 2014, she got hit with that, had to go through chemo, and even got a kidney transplant. The meds she’s on for lupus? They mess with her weight, causing it to go up and down.

Yet people still feel the need to comment on her body, like it’s their business. She even addressed it on TikTok—like, yeah, water weight is a thing.

Selena’s never tried to pretend she’s a model. She literally said, “I am not a model and never will be.” Honestly, good for her. At the Golden Globes last year, trolls started coming for her, and her clapback was iconic.

Back in 2022, she went even harder at the body-shamers, telling them she’s “perfect the way I am.” She joked about eating Jack in the Box (like, four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings, and a spicy chicken sandwich—girl went IN) and then shrugged, “But honestly, I don’t care.”

