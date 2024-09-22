Selena Gomez Says It Is ‘Not Shameful’ After Opening Up About Infertility And Mental Health

Recently, at the 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Gomez was the epitome of elegance and brilliance. The star of Hulu's hit series *Only Murders in the Building* dazzled on the red carpet in a custom Ralph Lauren Collection gown, exuding sophistication and sparkle.

Singer and actor Selena Gomez recently opened up about her inability to have children and her struggles with mental health, stating she feels no shame in sharing these details, reported People.

In a speech at a recent event, she said, “I truly believe there is power in being vulnerable and in telling people when you need help, when you want help.” She added, “That is not shameful. So yes, I shared that I can’t carry a child. Yes, I shared that I have bipolar disorder.”

Gomez explained that she wants to “advocate for women, and that’s why I share. That’s why I like to be honest, because everyone is going through something.”

“I don’t have it all together. I’m just me. And that’s all I can be,” she continued.

Returning to the subject of vulnerability, Gomez said, “Because that’s not lame, it’s so cool of you guys. And that’s the truth,” she concluded. “So, screw anyone who tells you you’re a victim. You’re a survivor in my book.”

Her speech followed her recent revelation that she is unable to carry her own children. “I’ve never said this before… but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children,” she said.

“I have a lot of medical issues that would put both my life and the baby’s at risk,” she explained, adding that “it was something I had to grieve for a while,” reported *People*.

Recently, at the 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Gomez was the epitome of elegance and brilliance. The star of Hulu’s hit series *Only Murders in the Building* dazzled on the red carpet in a custom Ralph Lauren Collection gown, exuding sophistication and sparkle.

The 32-year-old actress wowed in a black velvet halter gown featuring a hand-embellished pave neckline, which added an opulent touch that flowed into a graceful train.

Gomez completed her look with striking jewellery, including sparkling drop earrings, elegant bracelets, and statement rings, ensuring all eyes were on her as she made her grand entrance.

