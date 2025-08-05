LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Selena Gomez Teams Up with Love Island Winner Amaya Papaya for Limited-Edition Fragrance

Selena Gomez Teams Up with Love Island Winner Amaya Papaya for Limited-Edition Fragrance

Love Island 2025 winner Amaya Papaya teams up with Selena Gomez to launch Bloom & Burn, a bold, limited-edition perfume releasing this September. The scent supports mental health charities and highlights Amaya’s journey beyond reality TV. Fans expect it to sell out quickly.

Amaya Papaya teams up with Selena Gomez to launch Bloom & Burn
Amaya Papaya teams up with Selena Gomez to launch Bloom & Burn

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 5, 2025 14:35:07 IST

You won’t believe this,  Love Island 2025 winner Amaya Papaya just dropped a surprise collab with Selena Gomez, and it’s already got everyone talking.Their new perfume, Bloom & Burn, is a mix of wild jasmine, neroli, and soft vanilla musk. Both Amaya and Selena say it’s all about showing how you can be strong and soft at the same time.

Amaya Papaya and Selena Gomez Announce Surprise Perfume Collaboration

You won’t believe this,  Love Island 2025 winner Amaya Papaya just dropped a surprise collab with Selena Gomez, and it’s already got everyone talking.Their new perfume, Bloom & Burn, is a mix of wild jasmine, neroli, and soft vanilla musk. Both Amaya and Selena say it’s all about showing how you can be strong and soft at the same time.

They announced it during an Instagram Live on Tuesday, sharing behind-the-scenes moments about how they came up with the scent and even tIn a surprise announcement that caught fans off guard, Love Island 2025 winner Amaya Papaya has teamed up with global superstar Selena Gomez for a brand-new perfume. The two revealed their collaboration during an Instagram Live session, sparking excitement across social media.

High Demand Expected for Amaya Papaya and Selena Gomez’s New Perfume

Amaya said, “This isn’t just another celebrity perfume. Selena really let me put my personality into it. It’s bold, fun, and real  just like my journey this year.”Selena added, “Amaya’s got this fearless vibe that reminds me of myself when I was starting out. I wanted to help her create something that feels true to her.”

Since winning Love Island, Amaya’s become way more than just a reality star. She’s got a strong, inspiring presence online, and this perfume is her first big project outside the show.

Bloom & Burn will drop in stores and online this September, with some of the money going to mental health charities  something both of them care about deeply.

This perfume is a limited edition, and with the buzz it already has created, it’s expected to sell out in a flash forcing us to act fast. Fans are eagerly waiting for the launch, and many won’t want to miss their chance to get it. Demand is high.

Tags: Amaya Papayanew launchselena gomez

RELATED News

Ray Brooks, Beloved Voice Of Mr Benn, Dies Aged 86
Can’t Get Enough Of Udaipur Files? Here Are 5 Crime Thrillers You Need To Watch Next
Love for Rent? Why Hobosexuality Is Sneaking Into Indian City Life
What’s Behind Hansika Motwani’s Cryptic Birthday Post Amid Rumors? Fans Speculate Hidden Meaning In Actress’s Mysterious Message
64 Today, Suniel Shetty Looks Half His Age, Here’s The Secret You Need to Know!

LATEST NEWS

Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I Higlights: Tim David’s Heroics And Josh Hazlewood’s Strikes Seal 17-Run Win For Australia Over South Africa
Bhajuram
What’s Behind Alexis Wilkins And FBI Director Kash Patel’s 19-Year Age Gap? She Finally Speaks Out
Bhai Virendra
Bihar Poll Dig? PM Modi Says Opposition Will Link ‘Kosi’ Tower To Politics
Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir’s Bizarre Remark Sparks Debate: What Exactly Did He Say?
PM Modi Inaugurates 184 Flats For MPs In Delhi, ‘Our MPs Will Face No Issues’
Bhagerath Kumar
Bechan Ram
Hansi Flick Eyes Defensive Growth As Barcelona Begin New Era Post-Martinez And Ter Stegen Talks
Selena Gomez Teams Up with Love Island Winner Amaya Papaya for Limited-Edition Fragrance

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Selena Gomez Teams Up with Love Island Winner Amaya Papaya for Limited-Edition Fragrance

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Selena Gomez Teams Up with Love Island Winner Amaya Papaya for Limited-Edition Fragrance
Selena Gomez Teams Up with Love Island Winner Amaya Papaya for Limited-Edition Fragrance
Selena Gomez Teams Up with Love Island Winner Amaya Papaya for Limited-Edition Fragrance
Selena Gomez Teams Up with Love Island Winner Amaya Papaya for Limited-Edition Fragrance

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?