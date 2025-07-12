LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > SFJ Chief Gurparwant Singh Pannun Threatens Kapil Sharma A Day After Attack At Kap’s Cafe: ‘Canada is not your playground’

SFJ Chief Gurparwant Singh Pannun Threatens Kapil Sharma A Day After Attack At Kap’s Cafe: ‘Canada is not your playground’

Amid the shooting at Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe in Canada, SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issued a threatening video, accusing Sharma of promoting “Hindutva ideology.” Mumbai Police ensured Sharma’s safety amid rising tensions, highlighting concerns over Khalistani militancy targeting Indian businesses abroad.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun threatens Kapil Sharma

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 20:28:40 IST

On July 9, 2025, Kapil Sharma’s newly opened Kap’s Cafe in Surrey, Canada, was targeted in a shooting incident. Babbar Khalsa operative Harjeet Singh Laddi claimed responsibility for the attack, escalating concerns over targeted violence against Indian businesses in Canada. 

Attack on Kap’s Cafe Sparks Tensions

The incident has drawn significant attention, with Mumbai Police visiting Sharma’s Andheri residence to ensure his safety following the event.

The attack is seen as part of a broader pattern of tensions involving pro-Khalistani elements targeting Indian figures abroad.

Pannun’s Threatening Video Message

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, leader of the pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), issued a threatening video targeting Kapil Sharma. 

In the message, he accused the comedian of promoting “violent Hindutva ideology” under the guise of business, stating, “Canada is not your playground. Take your blood money back to Hindustan. Canada will not allow violent Hindutva ideology to take root on Canadian soil under the guise of business,” Pannun said in a video message .

Pannun questioned Kapil, why is he investing in Canada instead of India. The provocative remarks have intensified debates about the safety of Indian public figures operating internationally, particularly in regions with active separatist sentiments.

Broader Implications for Indian Diaspora

The threat and Pannun’s statement drew attention to the Indian diaspora in Canada in the face of growing Khalistani militancy. The attack on Kap’s Cafe and the words that followed raise the specter of a growing rift, where political motives are being used as a weapon against Indian businesses.

The agencies are under pressure to rein in these tensions and offer security cover to individuals like Sharma. The controversy also provokes arguments on separatist groups such as SFJ and how they have impacted Canada-India relations.

With events further unfolding, de-escalation of tensions and security cover of the diaspora from targeted attacks is an area of focus.

