Home > Entertainment > R Madhavan Says Goodbye to Romance? ‘Aap Jaisa Koi Might Be My Last Love Story On-Screen’

R Madhavan Says Goodbye to Romance? ‘Aap Jaisa Koi Might Be My Last Love Story On-Screen’

R Madhavan hints at bidding farewell to romantic roles with his latest film, Aap Jaisa Koi. Known for iconic love stories, he now shifts focus to mature, intense characters and storytelling-driven cinema.

R Madhavan in a thoughtful pose during Aap Jaisa Koi promotions, marking a potential farewell to his romantic hero era and hinting at a shift towards mature, character-driven roles.
Madhavan Bids Adieu to Romance?

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 16:58:29 IST

R Madhavan, Bollywood’s romantic hero icon, surprised everybody with his recent statement that his career as a romantic hero would be over soon with the release of his new film Aap Jaisa Koi. Madhavan, whose character in such hit romantic films as Tanu Weds Manu and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein became iconic, feels that his statement marks the end of the age of good films in India. In his recent promotion interview, the actor made a surprising comment that “This could be my last chance at romance on camera.” His comment was filled with memories in millions of his fans’ minds as they recalled the cute characters he portrayed for more than 20 years.

The End of a Romantic Era: R Madhavan’s Love Legacy in Bollywood

R Madhavan’s on-screen romantic hero legacy is simply legendary. From the demure and sweet Maddy of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein to the brooding but endearing Manu of Tanu Weds Manu, his skill at performing love in all its forms has reached hearts across generations. Aap Jaisa Koi, his latest release, has him in a grown-up, adult romance, attempting to appeal to a modern crowd that is starved for depth and realism in a romance. The mood, however, is different. In press interactions, Madhavan dissected how the character is an extension of his own emotional growth over the years and hinted that it seemed “the right way to bid adieu to love stories on screen.”

The actor clarified that on-screen romantic heroes now require a new energy and connect ability that the new generation youth can provide with utmost ease. “I have done justice to the lovers I have worked with. Now it’s time to pass on the bar,” Madhavan chuckled affectionately. 

R Madhavan’s New Chapter: From Romantic Hero to Powerful Character Roles

With Madhavan deviating from traditional Bollywood romance, he’s also taking the next career leap with elan and drive. He’s essayed varied roles in recent years anyone from a street-smart coach in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect to web series characters with layered complexity. His choices now for the future are telling stories, directing, and acting with emotional and intellectual rather than romantic milestones.

Aap Jaisa Koi is also a love letter to his audience and a leaving message to his romantic hero persona. The movie, dense with unobtrusive emotional change and grown-up narration, has already swelteringly been relished by the critics as being earthy yet warm. Madhavan’s future job takes on more biopic, thriller suspense, and social cause-related roles, insiders say.

Tags: R Madhavan emotional statementR Madhavan farewell to romanceR Madhavan latest news

