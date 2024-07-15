'Shaadi Ka Ghar Hai To Isliye Maaf Kar Dena' Nita Ambani's Message To Paparazzi At Anant-Radhika's Reception

“Thank you for your patience and understanding. Kuch bhi bhool ho gaya ho, ye shaadi ka ghar hai to isliye maaf kar dena [If anything has been overlooked, please forgive us as this is a wedding house]. I hope you are all well and being taken care of,” Nita Ambani expressed to the paparazzi.

She added, “Aap sab ko kal ke liye invite mil chuka hoga to aapko kal humare mehmaan banke aana hai [You all must have received an invitation for tomorrow, so you have to come as our guests tomorrow]. We will take care of you.”

“We eagerly look forward to hosting you and welcoming all of you tomorrow with your families. Thank you so much, dhanywad, shukriya once again,” she further conveyed warmly.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12 in a lavish wedding ceremony in Mumbai, following two pre-wedding events earlier in the year. The grand event was attended by global celebrities, politicians, and business leaders. Prime Minister Modi also graced the occasion and blessed the couple.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, married Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant.

Following the wedding, the Ambanis hosted a grand wedding reception on July 14.

