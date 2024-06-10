Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar Share a Warm Hug at PM Modi’s Swearing-in Ceremony | Photo

Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday, June 9. This is his third consecutive term. The oath-taking ceremony proved to be a star-studded affair with some of Bollywood’s biggest names in attendance. Shah Rukh Khan made his presence felt at the event and garnered attention with his stylish look. He also bonded with fellow Bollywood A-lister Akshay Kumar.

PM Modi Oath-taking Ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan-Akshay Kumar Come Together For Historic Event

Shah Rukh Khan is one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, He enjoys a strong fan following because of his charismatic personality and gripping screen presence. Here is some big news for his fans. A photo of ‘King Khan’ from PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony has gone viral. In it, he is seen hugging Akshay Kumar. The chemistry between the two is hard to miss.

Here is the photo:

Delhi | Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar greet each other as they arrive to attend the oath ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan pic.twitter.com/A6jhJBsI9K — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

Akshay Kumar and SRK previously worked together in ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’, which hit screens in 1997 and became a major commercial success. ‘King Khan’ also made a special appearance in the Khiladi’s 2007 comedy-drama ‘Heyy Baby’.

On the Work Front

Shah Rukh Khan, meanwhile, is going through a terrific phase on the work front. He impressed the masses with his performance in the spy-thriller ‘Pathaan’, directed by Siddharth Anand. It was a part of the Yash Raj Films Spyverse and set the cash registers ringing. SRK was then seen in ‘Jawan’, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

ALSO READ | ‘Kalki 2898 AD’: Deepika Padukone Sports an Intense Look in New Poster of Prabhas-led Film

Like ‘Pathaan’, it set the box office on fire. He ended the year with ‘Dunki’. The Raju Hirani-helmed film received mixed reviews and failed to hold its own against the Prabhas-led actioner ‘Salaar’. Shah Rukh Khan will be hoping to score a hit with ‘King‘, co-starring Suhana Khan.

Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, will soon be seen in ‘Sarfira’. He also has the Vishnu Manchu-led ‘Kannappa’ in his kitty.

Show Full Article