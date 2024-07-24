Shah Rukh Khan Asks Preity Zinta In A Resurfaced VIRAL Video 'You Doing Drugs Again?' Actress Replies, 'I Think So'

Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, who have worked together in movies such as Dil Se, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and Kal Ho Naa Ho, share a strong off-screen friendship.

Now, a video from their 2004 stage performance rehearsal in the US has recently gone viral on social media, highlighting their great camaraderie. In the video, Shah Rukh spins Preity as they rehearse a song.

“Preity, You Are Doing Drugs Again?”

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan humorously asks Preity Zinta, “Preity, are you doing drugs again?” after she forgets a dance step. Preity laughs and responds, “I think so.” The video captures the fun and playful dynamic they share off-screen.

Preity originally posted this video on her Instagram, captioning it, “This was us rehearsing for an award show. I remember having no sleep for 2 days and feeling like a zombie. Shah Rukh Khan helped brighten the day and rehearsal with his easy charm and timely jokes. The flip when he is holding me was the same step we did in Jiya Jale.”

In May, during an AMA session on X, Preity was flooded with questions from Shah Rukh Khan fans asking if she would work with him in a movie again.

At the time Preity replied, “When we get a mind-blowing script together that only he and I can do. Till then gotta wait.” Answering another question, Preity had written, “Srk is a powerhouse of talent and one of the most generous & fun actors to work with. He always keeps his co-star on their toes & is very entertaining & competitive. I learned a lot from him in Dil Se.”

