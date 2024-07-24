Deadpool & Wolverine: Does Taylor Swift Have A Cameo In New Marvel Movie? Ryan Reynolds Reveals, 'If I Ever Stop, She'd Make A…'

The Marvel film “Deadpool & Wolverine” is just days away from release, sparking speculation about a potential cameo by Taylor Swift. In a recent interview, lead actor Ryan Reynolds hinted at this possibility, even joking that the “Cruel Summer” singer could be the perfect replacement for him as Deadpool.

The upcoming movie brings back two beloved mutant characters from the Fox Studio franchise. But does it also feature the globally renowned musician Taylor Swift?

Ryan Reynolds addressed these rumors during his recent appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” When asked by Fallon if Swift would appear in the film, Reynolds responded by saying that the movie is more about surprises than cameos.

“She’d Make A Good Deadpool”

During an interview, Reynolds added, “I wish, Taylor if I ever stop, she’d make a good Deadpool. Funny, funny, funny.”

Discussing the movie, Ryan Reynolds, known for his role in “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” expressed surprise at how the filmmakers managed to keep the appearance of various actors in “Deadpool & Wolverine” a secret. He emphasized that the film has a full narrative arc with beginnings, middles, and ends, and viewers won’t see a character appear briefly only to disappear.

💬| Ryan Reynolds says if another person were to take over as Deadpool it would be Taylor Swift because of her humor! “Because that’s a superpower that I don’t know that she shows everyone too often: She’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met.” pic.twitter.com/y3XfuD77qu — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) July 22, 2024

Does Taylor Swift Have A Cameo In Deadpool & Wolverine?

For months, Marvel fans and Taylor Swift enthusiasts have been speculating about the singer’s potential cameo in the film. These rumors gained traction after Reynolds, director Shawn Levy, and Hugh Jackman were seen together last fall.

Despite the speculation, Entertainment Weekly confirmed in June that Taylor Swift would not be appearing in the movie. Rumors had suggested that Swift might appear as Lady Deadpool or Dazzler, with some fans pointing out that she mentioned the word “Dazzler” in her latest album, “The Tortured Poets Department.”

You can catch Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in the MCU film, set to release on July 26, 2024.

