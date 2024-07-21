Deadpool & Wolverine: Hugh Jackman Finally Resolved This 24-Year-Old Issue Revealing, 'Something I've Been Trying To Crack'

As Hugh Jackman joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe this summer, the X-Men actor has shared that his roles in “Deadpool & Wolverine” have helped him resolve a 24-year-old issue.

Although he retired from playing Wolverine after 2017’s “Logan,” Jackman is reprising the character, now integrated into the MCU timeline. “Deadpool & Wolverine” will not only bring Wade Wilson into the MCU but also create opportunities for Jackman’s X-Men hero to potentially encounter the Avengers in the future.

In a recent interview with Screen Rant promoting “Deadpool & Wolverine,” Jackman was asked if this new portrayal of Wolverine in Phase 5 allowed him to discover anything new.

The Australian actor revealed that collaborating with Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds enabled him to overcome a long-standing obstacle that he had faced for over 20 years while portraying the iconic character.

In a latest interview, Hugh Jackman stated, “Dude, I’m so glad you mentioned it, and yes, because of these guys. I actually said very early on, I said, “This is something that I’ve been trying to crack. I haven’t been able to. It’s been bothering me for 24 years, and I pitched it in different variants.”

He continued, “We just couldn’t get there, whether it was me and these guys wrote something that unlocked it for me, and there’s so much in the writing that they did for me. I mean, to see Wolverine with Deadpool is a whole different tone, but I’m so grateful for that.”

Jackman added, “I feel such a relief, and I’m so glad you asked me the question. So yes is the answer, and I can’t wait for you guys to discover it.”

The creative team behind “Deadpool & Wolverine” has emphasized that they will not alter the events of “Logan,” which is why the MCU film will focus on a variant of Logan.

With “The Multiverse Saga” being incorporated into Deadpool & Wolverine, it is an ideal time for Jackman to present a new interpretation of the Marvel icon. The marketing for “Deadpool & Wolverine” has highlighted numerous differences in this version of the mutant.

One exciting and significant change is that Jackman will finally don a comic book-accurate costume in “Deadpool & Wolverine,” something fans have eagerly anticipated for years.

It remains to be seen what darker elements will accompany this new portrayal of Wolverine. However, with less than a week until the film’s release, the MCU audience won’t have to wait much longer to see what lies ahead for Jackman’s character in Deadpool & Wolverine.

