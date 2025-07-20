LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS
Live TV
TRENDING |
best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS
Home > Entertainment > Shahid Kapoor Going Shirtless On His Mediterranean Vacation Leaves The Internet Asking For More, Fans Can’t Believe He Is 44

Shahid Kapoor Going Shirtless On His Mediterranean Vacation Leaves The Internet Asking For More, Fans Can’t Believe He Is 44

Shahid Kapoor's shirtless Mediterranean vacation video, posted on July 19, 2025, went viral on Instagram, captivating fans with his youthful charm at 44. The reel is a living proof of his timeless charm and aura, sparking widespread admiration, with fans flooding comments and marveling at his ageless appeal.

Shahid Kapoor posted glimpses from Sardinia Vacation on Instagram
Shahid Kapoor posted glimpses from Sardinia Vacation on Instagram

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 16:11:48 IST

Bollywood couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have the internet buzzed with their vacation posts from Sardinia. Shahid Kapoor once again ignited social media with his intriguing new video that reflects his unquenching charm. The latest reel of the star hunk on Instagram has the followers drooling the social media with comments. With his flawless scharm and his unbeatable screen presence, Shahid proves why he is the favourite of his followers.

Shahid’s Viral Reel, Oozes Star Power

In the July 19, 2025, viral video, Shahid Kapoor looks effortlessly cool as he lets out a party moment at the water’s edge. The reel, a compilation of shirtless Shahid picture and black and white clip, with ‘Heavy Soul’ on background served as a dose of serotonin to the fans. Netizens couldn’t help but respond quickly heart-eyes emojis showering over the post.



The video’s eye candy, along with Shahid’s swag, has placed it in the limelight of every platform, reminding all of how effortlessly he can stir up a storm. It is not the first time Shahid’s social media experiment stirred controversy, his quirky “7 Punjabi Keys to Success” video in 2024 also tickled the fans’ funny bones.

Shahid’s Career On Fire: From Kabir Singh to Deva

Shahid’s life on the screen continues to dominate hearts. His recent action-thriller Deva, which premiered on Netflix in early 2025, dominated the world charts, testing his mettle as he transitions from romantic heroes to hot-blooded action heroes. The film, featuring Pooja Hegde, has garnered praise for its gripping plot.

Shahid is also gearing up for Cocktail 2 and the much-anticipated Farzi 2, as fans eagerly wait following his enigmatic post with directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. Having the capability to deliver both blockbuster box office commercial films like Kabir Singh and award-winning films like Udta Punjab, he is one of the finest Bollywood has to offer.

Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Shahid’s Charm

Fans have flooded Shahid’s comment section with compliments, drooling over the star and admiring him for his young look. One user commented, “Wait what this guy is not getting aged at all,” another one also commented, “Plot twist: Shahid isn’t aging, he’s marinating.”

His off-screen charm is equaled by the online frenzy over his new video. His recent on-screen reunion with ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor at IIFA 2025 made hearts bleed, with the public petitioning for a sequel to Jab We Met. Shahid’s capacity to touch hearts with home-grown content and performances of excellence puts him right at the top of Bollywood’s superstars league.

Also Read: Did You Know Aditya Roy Kapur Showed Up In Shorts, Chappals With Socks, And A Shirt For Aashiqui 2 Audition?

Tags: BollywoodInstagram Reelmira rajputShahid Kapoor

More News

Who Is Harry Jowsey? 49-Year-Old Sia Sparks Romance Rumours with Netflix Star, 28, Post Cosy Dinner Date
Mass Suicide In Ahmedabad: Family Of Five, Including Three Children, Found Dead In Gujarat’s Bagodara
Islam Dulatov Dazzles in UFC Debut with First-Round Knockout of Adam Fugitt
“He Is Not Here, Right?”: Siddaramaiah Skips Naming Shivakumar Amid Ongoing Karnataka CM Post Controversy
Shahid Kapoor Going Shirtless On His Mediterranean Vacation Leaves The Internet Asking For More, Fans Can’t Believe He Is 44
Hugo Ekitike’s Transfer To Liverpool: Contract Terms Revealed
Blockbuster First Half of 2025: From The Royals To Rana Naidu 2, Do Not Miss These Top Shows On Netflix
IBPS PO & SO Recruitment 2025: Last Chance to Apply, Deadline July 21
Ramayana In Pakistan: Ashmal Lalwany Is Ram, Raana Kazmi Is Sita, And Karachi Is The Stage — Believe It Or Not!
Burger Singh Shuts Down ₹47-Crore Funding Rumors—With Witty Replies
Shahid Kapoor Going Shirtless On His Mediterranean Vacation Leaves The Internet Asking For More, Fans Can’t Believe He Is 44

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shahid Kapoor Going Shirtless On His Mediterranean Vacation Leaves The Internet Asking For More, Fans Can’t Believe He Is 44

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shahid Kapoor Going Shirtless On His Mediterranean Vacation Leaves The Internet Asking For More, Fans Can’t Believe He Is 44
Shahid Kapoor Going Shirtless On His Mediterranean Vacation Leaves The Internet Asking For More, Fans Can’t Believe He Is 44
Shahid Kapoor Going Shirtless On His Mediterranean Vacation Leaves The Internet Asking For More, Fans Can’t Believe He Is 44
Shahid Kapoor Going Shirtless On His Mediterranean Vacation Leaves The Internet Asking For More, Fans Can’t Believe He Is 44

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?