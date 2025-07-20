Shahid Kapoor Going Shirtless On His Mediterranean Vacation Leaves The Internet Asking For More, Fans Can’t Believe He Is 44

Bollywood couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have the internet buzzed with their vacation posts from Sardinia. Shahid Kapoor once again ignited social media with his intriguing new video that reflects his unquenching charm. The latest reel of the star hunk on Instagram has the followers drooling the social media with comments. With his flawless scharm and his unbeatable screen presence, Shahid proves why he is the favourite of his followers.

Shahid’s Viral Reel, Oozes Star Power

In the July 19, 2025, viral video, Shahid Kapoor looks effortlessly cool as he lets out a party moment at the water’s edge. The reel, a compilation of shirtless Shahid picture and black and white clip, with ‘Heavy Soul’ on background served as a dose of serotonin to the fans. Netizens couldn’t help but respond quickly heart-eyes emojis showering over the post.







The video’s eye candy, along with Shahid’s swag, has placed it in the limelight of every platform, reminding all of how effortlessly he can stir up a storm. It is not the first time Shahid’s social media experiment stirred controversy, his quirky “7 Punjabi Keys to Success” video in 2024 also tickled the fans’ funny bones.

Shahid’s Career On Fire: From Kabir Singh to Deva

Shahid’s life on the screen continues to dominate hearts. His recent action-thriller Deva, which premiered on Netflix in early 2025, dominated the world charts, testing his mettle as he transitions from romantic heroes to hot-blooded action heroes. The film, featuring Pooja Hegde, has garnered praise for its gripping plot.

Shahid is also gearing up for Cocktail 2 and the much-anticipated Farzi 2, as fans eagerly wait following his enigmatic post with directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. Having the capability to deliver both blockbuster box office commercial films like Kabir Singh and award-winning films like Udta Punjab, he is one of the finest Bollywood has to offer.

Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Shahid’s Charm

Fans have flooded Shahid’s comment section with compliments, drooling over the star and admiring him for his young look. One user commented, “Wait what this guy is not getting aged at all,” another one also commented, “Plot twist: Shahid isn’t aging, he’s marinating.”

His off-screen charm is equaled by the online frenzy over his new video. His recent on-screen reunion with ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor at IIFA 2025 made hearts bleed, with the public petitioning for a sequel to Jab We Met. Shahid’s capacity to touch hearts with home-grown content and performances of excellence puts him right at the top of Bollywood’s superstars league.

