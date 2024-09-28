Shahid Kapoor On ‘Deva’: It’s A Thriller So Hopefully….

While speaking to ANI, the actor described his character as aggressive and hinted at the film's intriguing plot.

At the IIFA Utsavam 2024, Shahid Kapoor opened up about his exciting new film, Deva. The actor expressed his enthusiasm for the project, which promises a lot of action and thrills.

“Well, it’s an action film, so it has a lot of action. It’s a thriller, so hopefully you’ll be wondering who did it till the end. It’s an extremely aggressive character that I’m playing, but there are some aspects that I don’t want to talk about right now,” he said

“But yes, there is a very exciting film that I’ve completed and also it’s a very alive film. I think it should be able to jump out and make you feel its energy,” he added.

The new edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is taking place in the Arab city from September 27 to September 29.

The three-day celebration has kicked off with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industries–Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

On the second day, stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar will come on stage to entertain the audience with their hosting stint at the IIFA Awards night.

Interestingly, the second day will see Rekha returning to the IIFA stage after a long time. Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky will also be adding charm to the gala night with their performances.

IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.

(With inputs from ANI)