Sharmin Segal Breaks Silence on Being Trolled for Her Performance in 'Heeramandi': It is Perhaps….

Sharmin Segal was recently seen in ‘Heeramandi’, which premiered on Netflix on May 1. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-helmed period series garnered attention with its stunning visuals and detailed screenplay. Sharmin, however, failed to impress fans and critics alike. Additionally, trolled attacked her on social media. The actress has now broken her silence on the matter.

Sharmin Segal Reacts to Being Trolled for Her Work in ‘Heeramandi’

Sharmin Segal, who failed to make an impact with her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’, has addressed the negativity surrounding her performance in the Netflix show. In an interview with News 18, she said that there were positive reviews as well but people chose to concentrate only on the negative ones.

“I had given my all to Alamzeb’s character. We tend to fixate on the negatives but there are so many positives that have also come along, which we don’t talk about. It’s perhaps not interesting enough to talk about positives and we tend to look over them to some degree,” she said.

Sharmin, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece, played the lovestruck Alamzeb in ‘Heeramandi’. She was paired opposite Taha Shah Badussha in the show.

About Heeramandi

‘Heeramandi’, one of the biggest shows of the year, has a top-notch cast headlined by Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, and Richa Chadha. Jason Shah, best known for his work in Salman Khan and Govinda’s comedy drama ‘Partner’, essays the role of the heartless Cartwright in SLB’s magnum opus.

The plot centeres on Mallikajaan, the ‘huzoor’ of Heera Mandi, who rules over an elite house of courtesans with an iron fist and fears none. Things change when the daughter of her late foe tries to challenge her authority.

While talking about the series, Bhansali once said it is a tale of ‘extraordinary women’ and added that his association with Netflix will help the show reach a wider audience.

All eight episodes of ‘Heeramandi’ were released on Netflix on May 1.

