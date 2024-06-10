'Sharmin Segal Chose Not To Assist Sanjay Leela Bhansali On Ram-Leela For This Reason'

Following her portrayal of Alamzeb in ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, Sharmin Segal is generating a lot of buzz in the entertainment industry. Sharmin’s uncle, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, made his OTT debut with this particular Netflix series. While the period drama received praise for its grand visuals, Sharmin failed to impress critics with her work. Moreover, a section of the audience trolled her. Some even assumed that she had worked closely with Bhansali on ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’ as she is his niece.

In an interview with News 18, Sharmin said that this wasn’t the case. “I could have worked in ‘Ram-Leela’, but at that point, I felt like I didn’t deserve that chance to help Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I had no prior experience in filming and was very naive. I therefore considered staying behind on the ‘Mary Kom’ sets to see what I could learn, comprehend, and retain. Then maybe I could be able to go help Sanjay Sir, with something” she explained.

The 2013 romantic tragedy Goliyon Ki Rassleela Ram-Leela is based on William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. Leading parts in the megahit box office production were played by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Sharmin further added she did not work with Bhansali till ‘Bajirao Mastani’, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the titular roles. “The first movie I ever helped on was Mary Kom, but the first one I helped Sanjay sir was on was Bajirao Mastani,” she revealed.

“While he was filming for ‘Ram-Leela’ I was working on ‘Mary Kom’. I essentially informed him that, despite my lack of knowledge, I would like to work in movies.” The actor also recalled earning nearly Rs 7000 for her work on ‘Mary Kom’, the first film she worked on.

Coming back to the present, Sharmin Segal appeared on screen alongside Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Richa Chadha in ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’. The series is currently available on Netflix.

