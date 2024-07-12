Shelley Duvall, Iconic Star Of 'The Shining', Passes Away At 75

Shelley Duvall, the acclaimed actress who left an indelible mark on the world of cinema with her iconic roles, has passed away at the age of 75. Her partner, Dan Gilroy, shared the somber news on Thursday, revealing that Duvall died at her home in Blanco, Texas. In a heartfelt statement, Gilroy described the final days of the beloved actress, who had been in hospice care and bedridden for several months due to complications from diabetes.

“She’s gone after much suffering,” Gilroy mourned, his voice thick with grief. “I can’t tell you how much I miss her.”

Duvall’s career was a dazzling journey through some of the most memorable films of the 20th century. She captured the hearts of audiences with her unforgettable performances in The Shining (1980), where she starred alongside Jack Nicholson in a role that remains a cornerstone of her legacy, and Popeye (1980), where she brought a unique charm to the big screen opposite Robin Williams. Her collaboration with the visionary director Robert Altman was a defining aspect of her career, beginning with her screen debut in Altman’s 1970 comedy Brewster McCloud.

Duvall’s filmography is a testament to her extraordinary talent. From the western McCabe & Mrs. Miller to the musical drama Nashville, and from the poignant Thieves Like Us to her memorable role in Annie Hall, Duvall’s contributions to cinema were as diverse as they were significant.

A Cannes Triumph and a Defining Role

In 1977, Duvall’s remarkable performance in Altman’s 3 Women earned her the prestigious Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival. This accolade opened new doors for her, leading to her casting in The Shining. Reflecting on her career in a 1981 interview with People, Duvall shared her complex feelings about the film that catapulted her to stardom. “I will never give that much again. If you want to get into pain and call it art, go ahead, but not with me,” she confessed, revealing the emotional and physical toll of her role.

From Screen Stardom to a Quiet Life

As the 1990s arrived, Duvall began to retreat from the limelight. The Associated Press reported that her last role was in The Forest Hills in 2023, marking a return to acting after a 20-year hiatus. Scott Goldberg, who directed her in the film, remembered her fondly. “She was wonderful to work with and she did a great job. Very proud of her,” he said. Goldberg was left “in automatic sadness and shock” by the news of her passing, praising her as “radiant, very kind and witty” and expressing how much she will be missed.

A Lasting Legacy

Shelley Duvall’s death leaves a void in the world of cinema, but her legacy endures through the unforgettable roles she portrayed and the impact she made on those who had the privilege of working with her. “She was nothing but sweet and nice and sharp,” Goldberg said, capturing the essence of a woman whose talent and spirit touched so many lives.

As we remember Shelley Duvall, we celebrate a career that brought profound stories to the screen and left an enduring impression on film history. Her contributions will be cherished, and her memory will live on through the cinematic treasures she gifted us.

