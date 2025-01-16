Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey has expressed his dismay over the incident, which occurred during a burglary attempt at Saif's Mumbai residence, and has criticized Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the state’s law and order situation.

The recent attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has sparked political outrage and concern about the safety of public figures in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey has expressed his dismay over the incident, which occurred during a burglary attempt at Saif’s Mumbai residence, and has criticized Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the state’s law and order situation.

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed in Robbery Attempt

In the early hours of January 16, 2025, Saif Ali Khan was attacked during a break-in at his 12th-floor apartment in the Satguru Sharan building in Bandra, Mumbai. The incident, which took place around 2:30 am, involved an intruder who reportedly broke into the house with the intent to rob. During the confrontation, Saif was stabbed multiple times before the attacker fled the scene.

According to reports, Saif sustained six injuries: two minor, two intermediate, and two deep wounds, one of which was dangerously close to his spine. After the attack, Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where a team of doctors, including a neurosurgeon, performed surgery. His team later confirmed that Saif is now out of danger and recovering. His family members, including his wife Kareena Kapoor, were unharmed during the attack, and her team reassured the public that their children are safe.

Law and Order Crisis in Maharashtra After Attack On Saif Ali Khan

The attack on Saif has sparked widespread political condemnation, with leaders from various parties criticizing the Maharashtra government’s handling of law and order. Anand Dubey, a leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), expressed his outrage over the attack. In a video posted by ANI on X (formerly Twitter), Dubey said, “Getting to know how Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by robbers is indeed devastating. If celebrities and VIPs are not safe in this country, what will even happen to the common people?”

Dubey also referred to other incidents of violence in Mumbai, including a shooting outside Salman Khan’s house and the daylight murder of Baba Siddique, urging Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take action. “Be it firing outside Salman Khan’s house or Baba Siddique being murdered in broad daylight, and now this attempt on Saif Ali Khan, CM Devendra Fadnavis ji needs to take action,” Dubey added.

Concerns Raised for Celebrity Security As Saif Ali Khan Embars On The Road To Recovery

Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, further emphasized the growing insecurity, not just for ordinary citizens but even for high-profile individuals. “No one is safe. Let alone ordinary people, even celebrities who have their own security are not safe,” Raut said.

Atul Londhe, chief spokesperson for Congress, also voiced concerns about the state’s deteriorating law and order. “The law and order situation in Maharashtra has collapsed. This is the failure of the government. If the chief minister is very busy then the home ministry should be assigned an independent and competent minister,” Londhe said.

While political figures criticized the state’s handling of security, members of the film industry expressed their concern for Saif Ali Khan’s well-being. BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan shared his sadness over the incident and expressed support for Saif. “It’s sad. He is my friend and fellow artist… Mumbai Police is investigating and the thief will be caught. I pray for his recovery,” Kishan said.

As of now, the police are investigating the incident, but no arrests have been made. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and questioning potential witnesses, including domestic staff members who may have had knowledge of the intruder’s entry. Despite the political backlash, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has yet to comment publicly on the situation.

Saif’s Recovery and the Future of Celebrity Security

While Saif Ali Khan’s condition is stable, the attack has raised larger questions about the safety of celebrities, even with their private security measures in place. The public and political leaders alike are calling for greater attention to the safety of high-profile individuals, as well as the general public, in Maharashtra.

As Saif recovers from his injuries, the investigation continues, and people are watching to see how the government responds to the growing concerns about law and order in the state. Whether or not this leads to stronger security measures for public figures remains to be seen, but the incident has certainly put the issue back in the spotlight.