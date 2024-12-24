Siddhart Malhotra And Janhvi Kapoor Starrer “Param Sundari” First Look Out: Here’s How Netizens Are Reacting

Many netizens have drawn comparisons to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s iconic Chennai Express and Alia Bhatt’s 2 States.

The first look of Param Sundari, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, has been unveiled, and the internet is buzzing with reactions. The film, directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Maddock Films.

North ka swag, South ki grace – two worlds collide and sparks fly. 💕 ✨ Dinesh Vijan presents #ParamSundari, a love story directed by Tushar Jalota, coming to cinemas on 25th July 2025. Meet the suave Sidharth Malhotra as Param and the vivacious Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari. 🫶 pic.twitter.com/ijNdx4Hfw4 — Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) December 24, 2024

North Indian Boy-South Indian Girl Romance Trope

Bollywood has done it again. After 2 States and Chennai Express, the film promises a cross-cultural love story of a North Indian boy and a South Indian girl. The film is set against the picturesque backwaters of Kerala.

In the newly released motion posters, Janhvi Kapoor shines in a vibrant “South Indian” ethnic saree, while Sidharth Malhotra exudes style in casual wear. Sidharth is seen holding Janhvi in his arms as the two are also seen wearing matching South Indian attire. The promotional caption refers to the characters as “North ka swag” and “South ki grace,” highlighting their different upbringings.

The film’s plot revolves around a love story where the worlds of Param, a North Indian man, and Sundari, a South Indian woman, collide.

South Ki Sundari 💋❤️#ParamSundari Releasing in Cinemas 25 July 2025 pic.twitter.com/mXRowRK0YK — Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoorr) December 24, 2024

What are netizens saying?

While the first look has garnered significant attention, reactions from netizens have been mixed. Many have drawn comparisons to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s iconic Chennai Express and Alia Bhatt’s 2 States, with some fans expressing concerns over the portrayal of regional stereotypes and accents.

“Is this going to be another 2 States meets Chennai Express?” one comment reads.

Some worry that the film will be overloaded with the clichés around North Indian and South Indian culture.

On the other hand, many fans are excited about the unique pairing of Sidharth and Janhvi, calling it a refreshing take on a cross-cultural romance. Some are hopeful about the film’s potential to bring a lighthearted yet meaningful love story to the big screen.

Param Sundari is set for release on July 25, 2025.

